Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are set to star in a feature film about their lives as former members of the royal family according to new reports.

The news comes less than six months on from the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the January 2023 release of Prince Harry’s long-awaited biography ‘Spare’, both of which made bombshell claims about life as a royal, and royal family members.

Speaking with US media, an insider source has said that the couple believes they have a “big screen story to tell about what happened in the palace” and will partner with Netflix to bring the production to life.

WATCH NOW: Live to Lead: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release Netflix documentary. Article continues after video.