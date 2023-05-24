Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are set to star in a feature film about their lives as former members of the royal family according to new reports.
The news comes less than six months on from the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the January 2023 release of Prince Harry’s long-awaited biography ‘Spare’, both of which made bombshell claims about life as a royal, and royal family members.
Speaking with US media, an insider source has said that the couple believes they have a “big screen story to tell about what happened in the palace” and will partner with Netflix to bring the production to life.
WATCH NOW: Live to Lead: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release Netflix documentary. Article continues after video.
The rumours of a feature film from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is a surprise, however, earlier reports suggesting that the pair were eager to shift the focus off themselves in future media projects.
As recently as February, the polarising couple was reported to have several “fun” television series in the pipeline.
“There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content,” a source said.
“It will be rom coms, feel good, and light heated programs.”
This then begs the question of whether this new Netflix film may fall into these categories.
It's been a huge year for the couple.
Getty
Speaking on the rumoured movie, a source explained the couple's reasoning behind pursuing a film.
“There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry’s book.”
“There is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it, which is hugely tempting.”
“Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to treat it more carefully - but they are entertaining the idea and their team is talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story.”
In the past 12 months alone the royal couple have released a docuseries and a biography.
Getty
In the coming months, Meghan is said to be “quietly dropping” the animated television series Pearlon Netflix, with Harry also released his own series, Heart of Invictus, which Netflix says “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe - all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses - on their road to competing at the Invictus Games.”