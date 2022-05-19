According to Page Six, an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" docuseries is in the works. Getty

“The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” the source revealed.

In 2020, the duke and duchess signed on for a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix once landing in the US.

Already in the works is a documentary called Heart of Invictus surrounding Harry's Invictus Games for wounded and injured servicemen and women.

Earlier this year, a Netflix film crew travelled with the duke to The Hague in the Netherlands to film while he attended the 2022 games, with wife Meghan accompanying him for several outings at the start of the event.

The reports of the "at home" series come after Netflix quietly axed Meghan Markle's animated TV series almost two years after signing the initial deal.

The show, Pearl, was announced in July 2021 and was to be produced by Elton John's husband, David Furnish, with rumours of a star-studded voice acting cast in the works.

Aimed at young girls, the series would follow a 12-year-old inspired by influential women throughout history and was in the development stage as of recently.

Pearl was among a number of animated shows said to be removed from the streaming service's upcoming roster, according to Deadline, as it tries to maintain audience interest.

Harry and Meghan also signed a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify around the same time, but have only released one podcast episode in the almost two years since.

The deals were part of a massive career shift for the couple following their royal exit in March 2020, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been prioritising private family time since.