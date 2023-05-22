Getty

Getting back on the screen is reportedly one of the main reasons the former Suits actress pushed to move back to California in the first place.

Meghan is said to have “always been infatuated” with Gwyn and wants to “model herself after her”.

Of course, the Women of Vision awards didn’t end as Meghan planned, if the spokesperson who claimed that Meghan and Harry were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase is to be believed.

According to the NYPD, Meghan and Harry’s journey home was “challenging” because of “numerous photographers” but there were no collisions, injuries or arrests.

