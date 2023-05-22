Days after Harry and Meghan’s flashy lunch date in Montecito with A-listers Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow on May 12, they made a splash on the red carpet in New York City.
The pair beamed as they posed for photographs at the Women of Vision awards, and now insiders say the big night was part of a surprise new plan.
WATCH: Harry & Meghan Official Trailer
After Meghan signed with top-tier talent agency WME, whispers have emerged that she is preparing to relaunch herself as an actress!
Sources say the Duchess is trying to land a big movie role, reportedly worth $30 million, in an upcoming US production. Stoking these flames is the fact that Meghan’s lunch companion Gwyneth is married to major Hollywood producer Brad Falchuk.
“She is determined to secure a deal with Brad, given he has a wealth of connections which could help put her on the map as an A-list star,” says the source.
Getty
Getting back on the screen is reportedly one of the main reasons the former Suits actress pushed to move back to California in the first place.
Meghan is said to have “always been infatuated” with Gwyn and wants to “model herself after her”.
WATCH: Meghan Markle launches Archetypes podcast
Of course, the Women of Vision awards didn’t end as Meghan planned, if the spokesperson who claimed that Meghan and Harry were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase is to be believed.
According to the NYPD, Meghan and Harry’s journey home was “challenging” because of “numerous photographers” but there were no collisions, injuries or arrests.