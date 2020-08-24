It was presumed that Meghan Markle’s (pictured) acting days were well and truly behind her once she married into royalty. Getty

“Whatever role she does, everyone is going to want to see her,” explains InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit.

“We are talking a $50 million fee – people are going to be fascinated to see her perform at the very start.

“I think her pulling power both in America and on a global scale is phenomenal.”

Professor Shalit also believes Meghan, 39, should strongly consider a comeback on Suits – the show that made her a household name before she met Prince Harry.

The actress played the role of Rachel Zane between 2011 and 2018.

“If she goes back to Suits, it would be the biggest TV series in the world,” Professor Shalit predicts.

The prediction comes after the Duchess was called out for not mentioning her former friendship with Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka in the explosive biography Finding Freedom.

In a piece for the Daily Mail, British satirist and critic Craig Brown claimed that the book’s authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie left out Meghan and Ivanka's relationship on purpose.

"The authors of Finding Freedom conveniently airbrush Ivanka from the record, perhaps fearful that the Trump formula for success and happiness might jar against Harry and Meghan's new mission to 'build a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world'," Craig wrote.

