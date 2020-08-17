Meghan Markle’s (pictured) official title has become the subject of an embarrassing battle for ownership, after an entrepreneur tried to trademark it as a line of fruit, veggies, flowers and herbs. Getty

Whether or not the entrepreneur will be granted permission to use bizarre phrase remains to be seen, but if given the green light, the Duchess could end up with a line of food named after her.

The entrepreneur’s quest to use the Duchess’s title is just the latest blow to befall Meghan, who was accidentally given the title of doctor in a rare administrative blunder.

According to The Sun, Meghan’s title on the Companies House website was strangely changed from duchess to doctor during an application to shut down the Sussex Royal foundation.

Meghan (pictured) has been banned from using her HRH title as part of her stepping down as a senior royal. Getty

Companies House, which is the United Kingdom's registrar of companies and executive agency and trading fund of Her Majesty's Government, claimed the booboo was caused a filing error.

Prior to the blunder, Meghan was listed on the business site as HRH The Duchess of Sussex, but afterwards the 39-year-old’s details appeared as Dr The Duchess of Sussex.

The embarrassing gaffe couldn’t have happened at a worse time, with Harry and Meghan’s trademark application for their non-profit Archewell foundation also being rejected.

If the entrepreneur's application is given the green light, Meghan (pictured) could end up with a line of food named after her. Getty

According to another report in The Sun, the pair’s ambitious project was reportedly given the red light due to a surprising oversight, which the pair seemingly forgot to take care of.

As it turns out, the major reason for the foundation being rejected was the fact that the Sussexes didn't sign their application.

What’s more, claims suggest the application was also "too vague" and Harry and Meghan didn’t pay all the fees required, which is why the trademark was road-blocked.