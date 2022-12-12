Created off the back of a cool $100 USD million dollar deal with Netflix ($149m in Australian dollars), the documentary is one of the most highly anticipated streaming events of the year, questions is....was it worth the wait? And more importantly, did we learn anything new?

The supposedly 'tell all' six-part Netflix special dropped the first three episodes (part one) on December 8, with the final three episodes (part two) dropping on December 15.

If you like us, have already binge-watched the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan, but have been left with more questions than answers, you aren't alone!

Who was Prince Harry referring to when he said that there was temptation in the royal family to marry someone who ''fits the mould?''

Whilst it is clear that Harry and Meghan are as loved up as can be, Harry did spark our curiosity in the first episode when he opened up about the pressure to marry the ''right person'' as a member of the royal family.

''I think for so many people in the family, especially, obviously, the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.''

Viewers were then left scratching their heads wondering if Harry had any distant relatives in mind. If we only look back to history, the royal families of Europe are notoriously interwoven through marriage and are as such, all related to various extents.

Were the royal family REALLY given the right to respond to the docuseries?

At the very beginning of the first episode, the following statement appears on a black screen: ''Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content of this series.''

Within hours of Volume One of the Netflix special being released, however, both Buckingham AND Kensington Palace came out to say that they were NOT given the opportunity to respond.

So what actually happened?

Speaking further on the matter, the households say they received an email said to be from a third-party production company, and asked Archewell and Netflix to verify its authenticity, but never received a reply and so did not offer a response.

It still remains unclear to what extent the palace, and by extension, members of the royal family saw the content of the docuseries and if they had the opportunity to voice any concerns or provide feedback