Questions left unaswered by Harry & Meghan's doco!
Volume one has left a number of burning questions left unanswered.....
Elizabeth Gracie
If you like us, have already binge-watched the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan, but have been left with more questions than answers, you aren't alone!
The supposedly 'tell all' six-part Netflix special dropped the first three episodes (part one) on December 8, with the final three episodes (part two) dropping on December 15.
Created off the back of a cool $100 USD million dollar deal with Netflix ($149m in Australian dollars), the documentary is one of the most highly anticipated streaming events of the year, questions is....was it worth the wait? And more importantly, did we learn anything new?
Who was Prince Harry referring to when he said that there was temptation in the royal family to marry someone who ''fits the mould?''
Whilst it is clear that Harry and Meghan are as loved up as can be, Harry did spark our curiosity in the first episode when he opened up about the pressure to marry the ''right person'' as a member of the royal family.
''I think for so many people in the family, especially, obviously, the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.''
Viewers were then left scratching their heads wondering if Harry had any distant relatives in mind. If we only look back to history, the royal families of Europe are notoriously interwoven through marriage and are as such, all related to various extents.
Were the royal family REALLY given the right to respond to the docuseries?
At the very beginning of the first episode, the following statement appears on a black screen: ''Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content of this series.''
Speaking further on the matter, the households say they received an email said to be from a third-party production company, and asked Archewell and Netflix to verify its authenticity, but never received a reply and so did not offer a response.
It still remains unclear to what extent the palace, and by extension, members of the royal family saw the content of the docuseries and if they had the opportunity to voice any concerns or provide feedback
It is clear that Meghan Markle did not ''fit the mould'' for royal wives...
Which male members of the royal family believed that Meghan's treatment by the media was warranted?
In one of the heaviest parts of the docuseries, Prince Harry opened up in-depth about the media's treatment of his wife Meghan. And whilst the tabloid's poor treatment of Meghan is nothing new, Harry's admission that his family believed she ''deserved'' her treatment was shocking.
''Some of the members of the family were like, 'My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?'' he said.
''And I said, 'The difference here is the race element,'' said Harry.
It doesn't take much to read between the lines and assume Harry is referring to his brother and now next in line to the throne, William, who married Catherine Middleton in 2011.
Who are Prince Harry's second family?
Prince Harry admitted that he had a ''second family'' in Africa that helped raise him.
Sorry, what?
His admission came as a surprise to many royal fans, who had no idea what or to whom he was referring.
He traveled to Lesotho in his younger days, set up a charity there, and also spent time doing conservation work on the continent.
''I have a second family out there. A group of friends who literally brought me up,'' he said.
It's been a somber few years for these two.
Which member of the royal family made those racist remarks about Archie?
In the couple's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, they revealed that comments were made by members of the royal family in relation to ''how dark his skin might be when he is born.''
The admission made waves around the world and sparked global outrage, and was a key talking point that viewers wanted to get to the bottom of in the docuseries. But alas, it was not to be.
Who told Harry and Meghan to start recording their experiences?
Episode one revealed that the couple was encouraged to start filming their behind-the-scenes, real-life experiences by a close friend during the culmination of the 'Megxit' crisis.
''With all of the misinformation that was going on out there, especially about us and the departure, it seemed like a really sensible idea,'' he said.
The footage has now been used as part of the six-episode docuseries, offering an intimate insight into their lives and shared experiences.