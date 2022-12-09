How did Charles react to the doco? “He probably watched at the Palace with his closest advisors around him. He must have been tearing what’s left of his hair out.” Netflix

Camilla

“The Queen (Camilla) knows to make herself scarce when Charles is feeling the pressure, and probably watched with some of her ladies of the household in her sitting room,” says a royal insider. “She also knows how to soothe her husband’s tempers and no doubt popped a fortifying tipple!”

Sophie and Edward

The pair have had their fair share of cringe media moments over the years, so sources say the Wessexes tuned in with “a little relief” that it wasn’t them in the crosshairs this time. “However, they were certainly still in shock.”

“I can imagine Kate getting fed up with it and going off to look after the kids,” Getty

Anne

She’s made no secret of the fact she finds the Sussexes quite wearisome, and one friend close to the Princess Royal suggests, “She probably didn’t watch it at all. In fact, I don’t think she has Netflix!”

Our source close to Kate says she “avoids confrontation at all costs”. “I can imagine Kate getting fed up with it and going off to look after the kids,” says Phil.

