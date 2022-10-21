A new study has found that women who use chemical hair straighteners are twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than women who don't. Getty

The study defined regular use as more than four times a year and included both women who applied the treatment themselves at home or got a professional hairdresser in a salon to do it.

Alexandra White, the study’s lead author and head of the environment and cancer epidemiology group of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, said:

“We don’t want to panic people.”

A sentiment that was echoed by other researchers who worked on the study.

They cautioned that a cause-and-effect relationship between chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer had not yet been established and the findings of this study needed to be confirmed with more research.

Although, in previous studies, hair straighteners have been tied to a higher risk of ovarian and breast cancers.

This new study did not find any link between any other hair chemicals - like the ones used to colour, bleach, highlight or perm hair - and uterine cancer.

According to the Cancer Council, cancer of the uterus is the most diagnosed gynaecological cancer in Australia.

The study found no link between other chemicals used on hair (to either colour, highlight, bleach or perm it) and uterine cancer. Getty

Uterine cancer occurs when abnormal cells develop in the uterus and begin growing out of control.

There are two main types of uterine cancer. Endometrial cancers begin in the lining of the uterus, called the endometrium, and this type of cancer accounts for about 95% of all cases.

The other type are uterine sarcomas, which develop in the myometrium muscle tissue. But this is a rarer form of uterine cancer.

Currently, the risk of an Australian woman being diagnosed with cancer of the uterus by the age of 85 is 1 in 40.