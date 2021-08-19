Blueberry and Ricotta Pancakes. Supplied

Blueberry and Ricotta Pancakes

Start the day off right with this delicious brekky in bed recipe created by food extraordinaire Leah Itsines.

Ingredients:

1 cup ricotta cheese, full fat

1 cup plain four

1 tsp baking powder 2 tbsp caster sugar ¾ cup milk

2 eggs

½ tsp coconut extract (or vanilla if you wish)

Salted butter, for cooking

½ cup fresh blueberries

To serve:

Maple syrup and fresh blueberries

Method:

1. Mix all the wet ingredients together in a small bowl.

2. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the dry ingredients. Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and combine well.

3. In a large non-stick pan, heat butter and let it melt. Add in a ladleful of the pancake mixture and allow to spread in the pan. As this is a thicker mixture, you won’t see bubbles on the uncooked side to let you know it’s time to flip, so keep an eye on it. Lift the edges of the pancake and if it looks golden on one side, it’s time to flip!

4. Serve with maple syrup and fresh blueberries on top.

Spicy Strawberry Salsa. Supplied

Spicy Strawberry Salsa

Add fresh strawberries and a touch of chilli for a salsa with a twist with crunchy tortilla chips - perfect for pairing with dad’s arvo beer.

Ingredients:

200g strawberries, chopped

1 red capsicum

1 green capsicum

1 yellow capsicum

1 large avocado

1 medium Red onion or green salad onions

1 fresh chilli

1 bunch fresh coriander

Olive oil

1 lime, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Add a handful of finely chopped strawberries to a chopped avocado, finely diced red, green or yellow capsicum, finely diced red onion, chopped coriander, chopped chilli, a generous squeeze of lime, a splash of extra virgin olive oil and a good pinch of sea salt.

2. Serve on toast, with corn chips, nachos, tacos, grilled fish, pulled pork or slow roasted lamb.

Pear, Strawberry and Macadamia Crumble. Supplied

Pear, Strawberry and Macadamia Crumble

Sick of the typical apple crumble? Feel a flavour hit with this pear, strawberry and macadamia crumble to get your senses tingling.

Ingredients:

Filling:

6 Buerre Bosc pears, each peeled and cut into six segments, seeds removed

50g sugar zest and juice 1 orange

1 cinnamon stick

1 vanilla pod, split and seeds scraped

1 punnet strawberries, hulled, large halved

Topping:

200g plain flour

100g cold butter, diced

90g raw caster sugar 100g raw macadamias, coarsely chopped

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 170°C.

2. Place pears, sugar, orange juice and zest, cinnamon and vanilla pod seeds in a saucepan. Over a moderate heat simmer gently for approximately 15 minutes until the pears soften. Add strawberries and set aside.

3. To make the crumble, place the flour, butter, sugar and macadamias in a large bowl and rub the mixture together with your fingers until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

4. Spoon the pear mixture into a large ovenproof dish and sprinkle over the topping (alternatively divide the mixture evenly between six small ovenproof dishes and place on a baking sheet before placing in the oven). Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden.

Serve with creme fraiche, cream, Greek yoghurt or vanilla ice cream.

Macadamia-Crusted Fish with Sweet Potato Chips. Supplied

Macadamia-Crusted Fish with Sweet Potato Chips

For a healthy quick and easy take on the classic fish and chips pub feed, in a matter of minutes, this macadamia crusted fish with sweet potato chips is guaranteed to turn an everyday meal into something special

Ingredients:

1 small sweet potato, washed

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, garlic infused

1/2 (140g) cup macadamias, finely chopped

3 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 x 120g salmon fillets (or fish of choice)

Pinch of salt

Method:

1. For the chips, if using an oven, preheat to 180°C. Cut the sweet potato into french fry sized pieces and toss in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Place the sweet potato fries into the air fryer on 180°C (or on a baking tray if cooking in the oven). Cook for 7 minutes in the air fryer, or 15 minutes in the oven.

2. For the macadamia crumb, combine the macadamias with the parsley, zest from the lemon, juice from half the lemon, remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the pinch of salt.

3. For the fish, place the macadamia crumb on top of the fish pieces. If cooking with the air fryer, reduce the temperature to 160°C and add the fish to the chips in the air fryer. If baking in the oven add the fish to the chips on the baking tray. Cook for 10 minutes in the air fryer or 12 minutes in the

oven - or until cooked to your liking.

Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks. Supplied

Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks

Let’s face it, when it comes to men, they love meat. So with spring fast approaching (and lamb being synonymous with spring) what better meal to prepare than free-range slow cooked melt in your mouth organic lamb shanks.

Ingredients:

2 organic lamb shanks

1 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

100ml red wine

250ml beef stock

1 cup tinned chopped tomatoes

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 160°C

2. Place the flour into a plastic bag and season with salt and pepper. Add the shanks and shake to lightly coat the shanks with flour.

3. Heat oil in medium sized casserole dish, or cast-iron pot. Sear the lamb shanks all over, then remove and set aside.

4. Add more oil if necessary, reduce the heat to medium then add the onion and saute until translucent. Add the garlic and carrot, stir for 1 minute then add the red wine and stock.

5. Bring to the boil and simmer for a minute or two then add the shanks and rest of the ingredients. Stir to coat the shanks with the sauce.

6. Cover the pot with a lid (or aluminium foil)

7. Place in the oven and cook for 2 hours, basting the shanks with the sauce from time to time.

Serve with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.

Ramen Soup with Beef Jerky and Mushrooms. Supplied

Ramen Soup with Beef Jerky and Mushrooms

Cool evenings at home call for this soul warming ramen dish with a beef jerky twist.

Ingredients:

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 small garlic clove, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

4 cups (1 litre) water

1 package (1⁄2 oz/14 g) dried shiitake mushroom slices

2 packages (55 g each) instant ramen noodles

1 package Cleaver’s original organic beef jerky

2 tbsp (30 ml) miso

2 tbsp dried chives

2 bok choys, halved

1 tsp (5 ml) sambal oelek

Method:

1. In a pot over medium heat, soften the onion and garlic in the oil. Add the water and mushrooms. Bring to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes over low heat.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and cook over high heat for 3 minutes while stirring, then serve.