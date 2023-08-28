Ingredients

2 x 1.1kg butterflied lamb leg marinated in olive oil, rosemary and garlic, well-trimmed

¼ cup olive oil

1 large red onion, peeled

12 x 25cm long metal skewers

2 tsps Grill Mates Tennessee Smokehouse BBQ Rub (see Tip)

Fresh mint leaves, to garnish

FRESH TOMATO RELISH

250g punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup red wine vinegar

250g jar tomato relish (1 cup)

2 tblsps smoky barbecue sauce

Method

1 To make relish, combine tomatoes and vinegar in a medium saucepan over a medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 3 minutes, or until tomatoes are soft. Stir in relish and sauce. Bring to boil. Transfer to a bowl. Cool. Refrigerate, covered.

2 Cut lamb into 4cm pieces. Toss with oil to coat. Cut onion in half lengthways. Trim root end. Peel into layers. Cut layers into 4cm pieces. You will need 36 pieces.

3 Alternately, thread three pieces each of the lamb and onion onto the skewers. Sprinkle BBQ rub.

4 Heat an oiled, large barbecue grill plate over a medium heat. Add skewers. Cook, turning occasionally, for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Remove.

5 Serve lamb with relish. Garnish with mint leaves

TIP Kebabs can be prepared up to one day ahead. Keep, covered in the fridge. We used McCormick Grill Mates Tennessee Smokehouse BBQ Rub. Relish can be made up to two days ahead. Keep, covered, in the fridge.

German Potato Salad New Idea

German Potato Salad

Serves: 6 - Prep & Cook: 30 mins

Ingredients

1½ kg brushed potatoes

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup chopped fresh dill

3 dill pickles (100g), thinly sliced

DRESSING

½ cup sour cream

1/3 cup whole-egg mayonnaise

1 tblsp horseradish cream

1 tblsp wholegrain mustard

1 tblsp lemon juice

Method

1 Peel potatoes. Cut crossways into 1cm thick slices. Place in a stockpot. Cover with cold water. Bring to boil. Boil, uncovered, for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Drain. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool to room temperature.

2 To make dressing, place all ingredients in a medium jug. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well.

3 Add dressing to potatoes with parsley, dill and pickles. Gently toss to combine. Serve.

TIP Potato salad can be made up to one day ahead. Keep covered in the fridge. Remove 30 minutes before serving. For a change, use Kipfler or Dutch Cream potatoes to make this salad.

Greek Butterflied Chicken New Idea

Greek Butterflied Chicken

Serves: 6 to 8 - Prep & Cook: 1 hour, 45 mins

Ingredients

2 x 1.4 kg whole chickens

2 tblsps dried oregano

1 tblsp paprika

3 vine ripened tomatoes, finely chopped

2 Lebanese cucumbers, finely chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped

½ cup drained pitted kalamata olives, sliced

150g Greek feta, cut into 1cm pieces

DRESSING

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 tblsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small clove garlic, crushed

2 tsps caster sugar

Method

1 Pat chickens dry with absorbent kitchen paper. Remove excess fat from inside cavities.

2 Place one chicken on a chopping board, breast-side down, with legs towards you. Using kitchen scissors, cut along either side of the backbone, starting from the parson’s nose

to the neck. Remove and discard backbone. Turn chicken over with breast facing up. Place palm of your hand in the middle of breast and push firmly to flatten. Tuck wings under. Repeat with remaining chicken.

3 Rub combined oregano and paprika evenly over chickens. Season with salt and pepper.

4 Heat an oiled, barbecue grill plate over a high heat. Add chickens, skin-side down. Reduce heat to medium. Close lid or cover loosely with foil. Cook for 15 minutes. Turn over. Re-cover. Cook for a further 45 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Remove.

5 Meanwhile, make dressing. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk well. Add tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, olives and feta. Stir to combine.

6 Place chickens on a serving plate. Spoon over half the salad. Serve with remaining salad.

TIP The salad can be made up to an hour ahead. Keep, covered, in the fridge.

Caramel Pecan Crumble Brownie New Idea

Caramel Pecan Crumble Brownie

Serves: 15 - Prep & Cook: 1 hour, 25 mins

Ingredients

200g dark cooking chocolate, chopped

175g unsalted butter, chopped

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

3 eggs

1/3 cup cocoa powder

½ cup plain flour

¼ cup self-raising flour

½ cup caramel spread

CRUMBLE

½ cup plain flour

2 tblsps brown sugar

50g cold unsalted butter, finely chopped

½ cup pecans, coarsely chopped

Method

1 Grease a 20cm x 30cm lamington pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above pan edges.

2 Combine chocolate and butter in a large heatproof bowl. Sit bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Cool slightly. Whisk in sugar, then eggs.

3 Sift cocoa and flours over chocolate mixture. Stir until combined. Spoon into pan. Smooth over top. Dollop over caramel.

4 To make crumble, combine flour and sugar in a bowl. Rub in the butter with your fingertips to form coarse crumbs. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle evenly over caramel.

5 Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 55 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove. Cool completely in pan.

6 Lift brownie out of pan onto a chopping board. Cut into squares.

TIP Brownie can be made up to three days ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature. In warm weather, keep in the fridge and remove 30 minutes before serving.