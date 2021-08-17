Iconic

Cruiser record player

If dad has a stack of old records laying around this portable turntable is the perfect pick for him.

Not only will it play his old vinyls he can also stream your music via your phone thanks to a Bluetooth receiver.

It also comes in a range of colours so you can pick your dad’s fave.

Shop it here

Withings

Withings smart watch

A smart watch that looks more sporty than smart is sure to impress your fitness-fanatic dad.

This sleek hybrid from looks like a regular watch but also features a digital display that tracks heart rate, exercise pace, elevation, distance and even your cardiovascular health.

Shop it at The Good Guys or Withings

Mecca

Sunday Riley skincare

Believe it or not, dads care about their skin too and when it comes to keeping the growing signs of ageing at bay there’s no better option than Sunday Riley’s powerful anti-ageing duo that combines purified lactic acid and trans-retinol ester.

Shop it here.

STUFF

STUFF

If he prefers to keep things simple (read: the type of man who uses soap on their body AND hair) go no further than STUFF. Not only will STUFF help dad smell better, but it also funds mental health programs for young men through The Man Cave's life-changing programs.

Shop the range here.

Penhaligons

Penhaligon's new scent

Cologne is a no-brainer when it comes to gifting for dad and so too is the choice of scent: Penhaligon’s The Imitable William Penhaligon.

Created with vetiver, one of perfumery’s master ingredients this fragrance is earthy, warm and fresh.

Shop it here.

VB

VB's longneck cologne

If your old man prefers a classic and knows how to quench a hard-earned thirst perhaps the official cologne of Victoria Bitter is better choice. Last year the iconic Aussie brand launched their first-ever fragrance, Thirst, A Scent by VB, and now off the back of their success, they have launched the new Longneck version.

Shop it here

The Iconic

New sneakers

Whether he needs a little (or a lot of) help in the fashion department or he’s a huge sneaker-head, he’s sure to be impressed by a fresh pair of kicks. We love these vintage inspired Nikes.

Shop them here.

Ozoola

Beach gear

Summer is almost upon us and no matter what type of beach-body your dad is, there’s a something for everyone: an esky or a shady tent for the dad who likes to beach himself like a whale, a Hydro bodysurfer handboard for the swimmers or some new surf gear for those who always hang-ten.

SurfStitch has all this and more, shop it here.

Lavazza

Coffee machine

A coffee machine is a gifting double-whammy; You know it will be utilised and it screams luxury.

Plus, imagine all the money dad will save on café-bought coffees each day… cash that can be spent spoiling you.

Lavazza has an option for every price range, shop them here.