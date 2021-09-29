Raco Bravo 30cm Frypan, $69.95 from Cookware Brands

This fry pan combines a sleek and stylish body and ultra durable non-stick interior, and also has a protective internal print design to provide superior durability and non-stick performance for the life of the pan.

It also features an ultra durable non-stick interior with protective shield delivering superior durability, high scratch resistance and long lasting performance.

Non Stick Matrix 28cm, Fry Pan, $104.95 from Zanui

Strengthen your cooking skills with this fry pan that has a non-stick surface ideal for fuss-free searing and browning.

It features a tri-ply construction that combines a rapid-heat aluminium and magnetic stainless steel exterior with an 18/10 stainless steel interior for superior durability and heating performance.

Nisbets Essentials Non Stick Teflon Frying Pan 280mm, $21.90 from Nisbets

A simple but effective choice for your everyday frying tasks - this large aluminium frypan features a riveted handle as part of a sturdy design for use with heavier food and ingredients.

Featuring a non-stick Teflon coating, it prevents sticking and burning for improved plate presentation and faster cleaning afterwards.

Tefal 24cm Unlimited Premium Non-Stick Induction Frypan, $116 from Appliances Online

This pan promises fast and even cooking, as it features a Thermo-Signal marking which turns full red when the pan reaches the ideal temperature.

It also has a safe non-stick coating with no PFOA, no lead, and no cadmium to keep chemicals out of your food.

Adamant Classic 28cm Fry Pan, $165.00 from Myer

This robust fry pan is equipped with non-stick coating, a scratch-resistant surface, and is best suited for gentle and crisp frying.

It also has an extremely tough coating containing silicon carbide particles to form an innovative surface texture that is hard as stone and is even safe for use with metal utensils.

Stonedine StoneDine Plus 32cm Frying Pan, $69.95 from The Good Guys

The new generation Stonedine Plus features a new hard coating that's designed for wear-resistance and improved non-stickiness.

It also has a 4mm Ferromagnetic stainless steel plate for increased and even heat distribution to cook your food to perfection.

Baccarat iD3 Hard Anodised Frypan 30cm, $79.99 from House

The pan has been hard anodised to create a super tough warp free surface and body, which promotes rapid heat transfer and efficient heat distribution for even cooking, and eliminates hot spots and burning in the pans interior corners.

The interior and exterior features a tough TRI-TEC triple layer non-stick, providing quick easy cooking, long lasting food release and faster clean up, and is perfect for low fat cooking as you can use less oil.

Soffritto Radial Frying Pan 20cm, $29.99 from Robins Kitchen

This pan is great for fat free, healthy cooking as it features a hardwearing non-stick PFOA free interior meaning no oil is needed.

With a durable exterior coating, aluminium body and warp resistant base technology, it also promises to provide a professional cooking experience.