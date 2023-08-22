The 8 best first Father's Day gifts for new dads

Here are our top picks...

hardtofind

Personalised 'Why I'm Daddy's Girl/Boy' first Father's Day book, $49.95 at hardtofind

Celebrate the special bond between a baby and one of their earliest loves, their daddy, with this beautiful personalised book. Written from the baby's perspective, it captures all the loving moments, care and protection dad provides.

SHOP NOW

Amazon

Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes book, $16.34 at Amazon

Is he even a real dad if he's not spouting an endless stream of lame jokes? This joke book is full of clean, family-friendly jokes your kids will love rolling their eyes at one day. Plus, the first page has a space for you to write a special message.

SHOP NOW

Etsy

Matching Father's Day shirts, from $24.55 at Etsy

Coordinate in style with matching daddy and baby outfits, both made from 100 per cent cotton. They come in a variety of colours, and you can even add your own text for a personal touch.

SHOP NOW

Amazon

First time father hat, $50.79 at Amazon

This versatile hat makes a thoughtful gift for husbands, sons, brothers and uncles embracing the journey of fatherhood. It's crafted from pure cotton and has a natural, relaxed fit he'll love.

SHOP NOW

hardtofind

Father's Day picture frame, $43.73 at hardtofind

Make his first Father's Day extra special with a gorgeous handcrafted photo frame. Add a photo and message, and turn it into a heart-warming gift he'll never forget.

SHOP NOW

hardtofind

Lottie & Liv personalised new dad mug, $44.99 at hardtofind

This cheeky mug will put a smile on his face every time he takes a sip of his morning coffee (because he'll need it!).

SHOP NOW

Bright Star Kids

Photo tiles, from $19.95 at Bright Star Kids

Create a lovely photo wall or desk display with these premium photo tiles. Simply upload your photo or artwork, choose the quantity and size that suits you, and your order will be printed and shipped in a flash.

SHOP NOW

hardtofind

Personalised hammer, $59 at hardtofind

Laser engraved with the text "If Dad can't fix it no one can!", this gorgeous keepsake is sure to be treasured forever. You can personalise it with your chosen term of endearment, such as Dad, Daddy, Grandma, Poppy and more.

SHOP NOW