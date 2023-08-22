The 8 best first Father's Day gifts for new dads
Here are our top picks...
Personalised 'Why I'm Daddy's Girl/Boy' first Father's Day book, $49.95 at hardtofind
Celebrate the special bond between a baby and one of their earliest loves, their daddy, with this beautiful personalised book. Written from the baby's perspective, it captures all the loving moments, care and protection dad provides.
Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes book, $16.34 at Amazon
Is he even a real dad if he's not spouting an endless stream of lame jokes? This joke book is full of clean, family-friendly jokes your kids will love rolling their eyes at one day. Plus, the first page has a space for you to write a special message.
Matching Father's Day shirts, from $24.55 at Etsy
Coordinate in style with matching daddy and baby outfits, both made from 100 per cent cotton. They come in a variety of colours, and you can even add your own text for a personal touch.
First time father hat, $50.79 at Amazon
This versatile hat makes a thoughtful gift for husbands, sons, brothers and uncles embracing the journey of fatherhood. It's crafted from pure cotton and has a natural, relaxed fit he'll love.
Father's Day picture frame, $43.73 at hardtofind
Make his first Father's Day extra special with a gorgeous handcrafted photo frame. Add a photo and message, and turn it into a heart-warming gift he'll never forget.
Lottie & Liv personalised new dad mug, $44.99 at hardtofind
This cheeky mug will put a smile on his face every time he takes a sip of his morning coffee (because he'll need it!).
Photo tiles, from $19.95 at Bright Star Kids
Create a lovely photo wall or desk display with these premium photo tiles. Simply upload your photo or artwork, choose the quantity and size that suits you, and your order will be printed and shipped in a flash.
Personalised hammer, $59 at hardtofind
Laser engraved with the text "If Dad can't fix it no one can!", this gorgeous keepsake is sure to be treasured forever. You can personalise it with your chosen term of endearment, such as Dad, Daddy, Grandma, Poppy and more.