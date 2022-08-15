Cake confetti bounce box, $45 at Goldelucks

The gift of surprise cannot be more literal than gifting them a beautiful confetti explosion. This cake confetti bounce box by Goldelucks combines a confetti bomb with a cake to make the perfect all-in-one surprise. You can also add photos and other add-ons such as chocolates, musk sticks and more.

SHOP NOW

Colourful socks gift bundle, $59 at Joode

Show a bit of personality with a pair of funky socks by Joode. Their selection of gift bundles will do just the trick – with patterns ranging from tacos to cacti, they’ll find one to ‘match’ their suit pants without a hitch.

SHOP NOW

Bamboo pet bed, $119 at Cubby

If you have a pet lover on your hands, then you won’t want to miss this luxurious pet bed by Cubby. Yes, you read that right. This bamboo bed frame coupled with a memory foam mattress is made for the furry member of the household – his cat, dog, rabbit… the list goes on.

SHOP NOW

Penguin cocktail shaker, $94.95 at Hardtofind

Help him upgrade his bar cart with this quirky Emperor penguin cocktail shaker. Holding 17 ounces and features a built-in strainer for ease of use, this cocktail shaker will stand tall amongst his other cocktail making tools.

SHOP NOW

The Mandalorian hooded blanket, $94 (usually $129) at The Oodie

With thousands of fans worldwide (both Oodie fans and Star Wars fans), this is the ultimate gift for those who love a good movie night in. This hooded blanket features official Star Wars branding and is made with toasty-warm sherpa to make it feel like you’re wrapped in a hug all night long.

SHOP NOW

White Clocky alarm clock on wheels, $65.95 at Hardtofind

If he’s notorious for pressing snooze a few times too many, then he’ll need this viral alarm clock on wheels asap. The alarm clock runs away, forcing you to get up *on time* every morning.

SHOP NOW

Golf ball silicone ice mould, $36.95 at Hardtofind

Have a golf lover to shop for? Help them keep their drink below par and freezing with this silicone ice mould from Hardtofind.

SHOP NOW

For more gift ideas, check out our Father's Day Catalogue here.

Lead photo: Love Actually, Universal Pictures