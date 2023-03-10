If you have your eye set on a special Dyson product the time is here to get shopping. Below we're looking at some of the best deals to score on all things Dyson...
The best Dyson deals during Afterpay Day 2023
Cyclone v10 Absolut, $799 (usually $1199) at Dyson
Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde fan heater, $999 (usually $1099) at Dyson
Airwrap multi-styler, $899 (and receive free gift with purchase) at Dyson
V11 vacuum cleaner, $888 (usually $1199) at Dyson
Corrale straightener, $699 (and receive free gift with purchase) at Dyson
Pure Hot +Cool™ purifying fan heater, $499 (usually $699) at Dyson
LEAD IMAGE: Instagram /@dyson_anz
WATCH: The Dyson Corrale cordless straightener in action