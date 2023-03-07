Fans are saying this Kmart cordless vacuum cleaner is just as good as a Dyson cordless vacuum… Kmart

One customer rated Kmart’s cordless vac five stars and said, “Works as well as a Dyson.”

Another left a five-star review that read, “Better than [my] mum’s Dyson. I have a small 2 bedder with two dogs and it does the couch, tiles and timber floors well and even the small amount of carpet I have too. All in one charge too (roughly 20 mins of constant use). Easy to assemble and empty.”

“This little vacuum is sooooo good, it is as good as my old Dyson,” one verified buyer wrote on Kmart’s site.

If you’re wanting to try out Kmart’s Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which features a touch screen control, large touch panel, 5 speed control, auto mode to maximise battery life, HEPA filter, 55-minute maximum run time on low speed and more, you can purchase it here.

And if you’d rather try out Dyson’s world-famous and award-winning cordless vacuums, you can purchase one here.