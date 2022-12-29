To start the actual decluttering process itself, Flower recommends working in three phases.

Get clear

Before commencing the physical work itself, Flower says to clearly define the goals you're working towards.

While it can be tempting to start the hard work straight away, decluttering without a sake or purpose can be useless. Make sure to ask yourself why you partaking in this process.

"Focus not on the joy of throwing away, this is a very unsustainable way to declutter, but instead, celebrate the clear spaces, multi-use pieces and clarity you create in your home."

Work in categories

Once you have defined why you want to adopt a more organised lifestyle, it is time to work through every category of item in your home.

Working in categories allows for a more thorough approach.

So, don't just stop at the clothes, check off every item by asking yourself it "aligns with your New Year's focus."

WATCH: Marie Kondo's drawer organisation tips. Article continues after video.