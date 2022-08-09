Socks, from $16.95 at Joode
Whether he genuinely loves a fresh pair of socks and jocks on Father’s Day or it’s a running joke of sorts, these funky offerings are sure to tickle his fancy.
So fresh starter kit, $40 at STUFF
If dad’s using one product to wash his hair, body and face, it’s time for an upgrade with one of these no-fuss sets that are the perfect introduction into skincare.
Nike Brasilia medium duffle bag, $55 at THE ICONIC
If his gym bag has that unmistakable, irremovable odour... everyone, including him, will appreciate this gift.
Sexy and I mow T-shirt, $55 at Hardtofind.
If he lives for a classic dad joke, give him a giggle with this cheeky tee.
Personalised Wooden Box + card set, $65 at Hardtofind.
If he’s got a regular poker night with the boys why not gift him his own personalised play set?
WESC on ear wireless Bluetooth headphones, $99.95 at THE ICONIC
Whether he love listening to classic tunes, can’t work out without music or just likes to tune out the family every now and then, he’ll appreciate these wireless headphones.
Jamie Oliver’s One Pan Wonders, $55 at Booktopia
This one is for the foodie dad who still needs a little help in the kitchen.
Whisky tasting sample pack, $69.99 at Lark Distillery
For the dad who considers himself somewhat of a whisky connoisseur, this whisky tasting sample pack from Lark Distillery will surely delight.
Brixton adjustable messer fedora, $99.95 at THE ICONIC
Sun-safe and stylish, this fedora will have even the dorkiest dads suddenly looking like a trend-setter.