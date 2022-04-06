'Bohemian Rhapsody' Mother's Day card, Etsy, $8.16
The perfect card for any mum who loves to blast a bit of Queen, this 'Bohemian Rhapsody' card is sure to get a laugh out of her this Mother's Day!
Personalised my dog socks, HardToFind, $49.50
Get the ultimate pet lover's gift with these adorable personalised socks. These socks have a cool polka dot pattern with your dog's face interspersed within the design!
Note: They make a perfect gift for Mother's Day from the dog!
The Breakfast Scrub, Off The Wagon, $14.99,
A fun set of three adorable scrub sponges with multiple layers made to look like eggs, bacon and pancakes. What's not to love?!
Squishables Boozy plush, Off The Wagon, $24.99
There's nothing like coming home from a long day at work and cuddling up to you're favorite alcoholic beverage - especially if you're drinking one too.
Booze bangle, HardToFind, $34.95
A little bit naughty, but oh so much fun. If you fancy a drink why not take it with you and look fabulous at the same time.
Just fill your Booze Bangle with your favourite poison & drink it for when you really need it.
Mama needs some wine slippers, $14.97, 365Canvas
These pairable slippers are perfect for the wine-loving mum.
“Mama needs some wine” is the inscription that will have her chuckling whenever she looks at them, and it also serves as a subtle reminder for Dad after her long day at work.
'Tired mums club' shirt, HardToFind, $65
Made from ethically sourced 100% organic cotton, and using non-toxic, biodegradable ink for the printing, this tee makes a fantastic eco-friendly gift for the environmentally conscious mum with a sense of humour.
Personalised hobby mug, HardToFind, $42
The perfect gift for the coffee-loving mum, this personalised mug gives you the option to choose the most similar characteristics to your mum from the drop-down lists.
You can also pick from a variety of hobbies, including gardening, art, reading, or even drinking wine.