Treat mum to some soothing scents! Anthropologie

Candle

After a long and stressful day, lighting a delicious candle is just the ticket to helping mum relax! No matter it be sea salt, bergamot, muscat or jasmine, there’s nothing more calming than some soothing scents.

Anthropologie: Boheme Wandlerlust Boxed Candle, $45. Shop it here.

Time to upgrade mum's jewellery box. The Silver Collective

Jewellery

It’s a staple for a reason. Treat mum to a stunning new piece of bling this Mother’s Day. These rose-gold plated earrings are a gorgeous addition to any jewellery box. And perfect for date night!

The Silver Collective: Alessandra Rose-Gold Earrings, $99. Shop them here.

Give mum the facial she deserves. The Ordinary

Skin care

The colder months can be especially damaging on our skin; that’s why gifting your mum with skin care can be a great way for treat her to the facial she deserves but often doesn’t have time for. This skin care set works to cleanse the skin, even skin tone and texture, minimise pores and hydrate.

The Ordinary: Balance Set, $51 via asos. Shop it here.

And you can pop some flowers in it while you're at it! Linen House

Vase

When was the last time your mum got a new vase? It’s time for a home décor upgrade. Plus, it’s a great excuse to buy your mum more flowers! This gorgeous ombre vase with hues of pink, gold and amber is the perfect storage space for your mum’s favourite flowers.

House: Linen House Loures Pink Vase 25cm, $64.99. Shop it here.

‘Tis the season to snuggle up! PingPong

Winter coat

The temperature has well and truly dropped, meaning it’s time to store our summer clothes and unpack the winter wardrobe. This classy burnt-orange coatigan is a gorgeous, not to mention cuddly, addition to any wardrobe that will last your mum many winters to come.

PingPong: Double-Breasted Coatigan via Myer, $159. Shop it here.

Who doesn't love a cup of tea? T2

Tea

Speaking of snuggling up, there’s nothing better to unwind than a nice, hot cup of tea. Whether it be a classic French Earl Grey or a Melbourne breakfast, treat your mum to many, many cuppas.

T2: Icon Duo Gift Pack – Timeless Two, $30. Shop it here.

It's time for mum to indulge in some decadent chocolates. Koko Black

Chocolate

What goes better with a cuppa than some decadent chocolate? Let mum indulge this Mother’s Day with a quality, handcrafted collection of white, milk and dark chocolate pralines. Talk about mouth-watering.

Koko Black: 16-Piece Handcrafted Praline Gift Box, $39.90. Shop it here.

There's nothing like reading a good book. Booktopia | Robert Jobson

Book

And now that mum is sipping her tea and indulging in some pralines, allow her to relax even more with a good-old book. If your mum is a royals fan, this recently published novel looks at the life and legacy of the late Prince Philip.

Prince Philip’s Century 1921-2021 by Robert Jobson, $19.80 via Booktopia. Shop it here.

Help mum and the environment at the same time. Flora & Fauna

Reusable grocery bags

Let’s be honest, while it should be an equal job, grocery shopping still often falls to mum. A great way to help her out, and reduce waste, is through gifting her reusable produce bags for fruit and veg!

Flora & Fauna: Ever Eco Reusable Organic Cotton Produce Bags – 4 pack, $16.96. Shop them here.

Take the mental and physical load off mum once and for all. Youfoodz

Food delivery

If mum gets over all of that food shopping and cooking, a great gift idea is food delivery! It will help take the mental and physical load off her shoulders. Youfoodz delivers healthy and tasty meals right to your mum’s front door.

Youfooz: Food delivery. Prices vary, browse here to find a deal that’s right for you.