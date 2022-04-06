Glasshouse Fragrances

Because what’s better than a fresh fragrance? This Florentine romance Eau De Parfum is infused with pink and white peonies, lily, jasmine and a hint of musk, creating an aroma your mum won’t be able to get enough of. Not only is it on the lower side of the fragrance price spectrum, its compact size makes it perfect for a mum on-the-go.

Shop via Glasshouse Fragrances for currently $29.95

asos

With the colder months drawing nearer, many of us will be looking to revamp our winter wardrobes. Your mum will love this soft and sustainable scarf which is made with recycled polyester and comes in a light pink hue.

Shop via asos for currently $17

Typo

Allow mum some wind-down time with everyone’s favourite cathartic past-time – Paint By Numbers. It’s therapeutic and fun all in one. Complete with a pre-printed canvas, a set of acrylic paints and two paint brushes, your mum can unleash her inner artist.

Shop via Typo for currently $19.99

Bondi Sands

The hustle and the bustle of the nine-to-five means that many of us neglect self-care. Make it easier for mum to indulge in an at-home spa day with Bondi Sands’ Coconut & Sea Salt Body Scrub. Complete with naturally-derived exfoliants to gently buff away dead skin sells and remove impurities.

Shop via Bondi Sands for currently $18.95

Hard To Find

It's rare that you visit a house with zero plants. We've all gone gardening crazy with no hint of slowing down any time soon. This milla mini flecked pot is an aesthetic addition to any room, so your mum can take her plants to the next level.

Shop via Hard To Find for currently $29.

Booktopia

There’s nothing like curling up with a good book after a long day. Ahead of the release of the film adaptation, there’s no better time to buy best-selling book, Where The Crawdads Sing. Written by Delia Owens, the novel follows a young girl, Kya, who is abandoned by her family and raised by the marshlands of the south in the 1950s. When a key townsperson is found dead, the protagonist becomes the prime suspect of murder.

Shop via Booktopia for currently $17.25

Lovisa

Jewellery is a staple for a reason. Your mum is bound to fall head over heels for these sterling silver drop earrings. Made with diamond simulants, the sleek design will dazzle her jewellery box.

Shop via Lovisa for currently $27.99

Myer

While many of us revel in updating our pyjama drawers, slippers sometimes can fly under the radar. Treat your mum to some new comfy footwear this Mother’s Day with these fluffy blush slippers.

Shop via Myer for currently $29.95

T2

You know what would pair perfectly with that book we mentioned earlier? A piping hot cup of tea. This loose leaf concoction is designed to aid with sleep. With lemon balm, lavender, jasmine and rose, this sweet and delicate tea will help your mum drift off to dreamland.

Shop via T2 for currently $24

Hard To Find

Haven't you heard? Embroidery is in. If your mum is always itching for a creative outlet, this flower embroidery kit is the perfect starting point for a therapeutic and intricate hobby.

Shop via Hard To Find for currently $20.79