Grey Oodie. The Oodie

Grey Oodie, $79 from The Oodie

This Oodie is made from toasty-warm sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, Toastytek flannel fleece on the outside, keeping you warm all over.

Shop it here.

Snugget Adults Oversized Hoodie. Cotton On

Snugget Adults Oversized Hoodie, $41.99 from Cotton On

Cosy up on the couch with the family in this oversized hoodie with your favourite design! There’s a whole heap more to choose from, and you can even get matching ones for everyone.

Shop it here.

Mooloola One More Time Hooded Blanket. City Beach Australia

Mooloola One More Time Hooded Blanket, $69.99 from City Beach Australia

Featuring ribbed cuffs and an oversized fit, this hooded blanket oozes warmth and comfort by the look of it alone.

Shop it here.

Breakfast Buddies Oodie. The Oodie

Breakfast Buddies Oodie, $79 from The Oodie

Surprise mum with breakfast in bed and this very on theme food Oodie that will have her wearing it all day in delight.

Shop it here.

The Comfy Original. Amazon

The Comfy Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, $59.99 from Amazon

The Comfy Original wearable blanket will have you staying warm and cosy wherever you are: watching TV, playing video games, working on your laptop, or even camping.

Shop it here.