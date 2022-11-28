Recycled swimwear one shoulder in black, $95 at Modibodi

Well-known for making highly absorbent period underwear, Modibodi have now forayed into the world of swimwear, and we’re stoked. Never let spotting get in the way of your morning dip again with this one shoulder recycled swimsuit that features a unique, two-layer absorbent lining. Or, wear it poolside as a stylish one piece on days where your flow is on the heavier side.

Recycled wool Scottish tartan blanket, $179 at Hardtofind

Ethically woven in India with 75% recycled wool and 25% mixed fibres, this wool blanket is luxuriously soft to the touch. This blanket is not only eco-friendly, but it makes for a practical gift for new homeowners or similar.

Verde bucket hat, $130 at Peony Swimwear

A bucket hat – the epitome of a summer essential. This one by Peony Swimwear is timeless yet luxurious, wear it poolside to stay protected all season long. Made from 100% European flax certified linen – this certification guarantees traceability for premium linen fibre. Plus, linen is a natural, sustainable fibre that is cultivated without irrigation and is GMO-free. Peony linen is also biodegradable and long-lasting so you can wear it for many seasons to come.

SAARDE Sicily beach towel, $69 (currently 20% off at checkout) at THE ICONIC

Another beach day essential that makes for the perfect gift, especially as the weather warms up. This beach towel by SAARDE is made to perfection from the finest Turkish cotton. SAARDE puts quality as the brand's number one priority in every product they produce. Working with small producers in small batches (never mass market) and creating or finishing everything by hand is what makes SAARDE one of our top picks when it comes to sustainable gifting.

Waffle bathrobe in sage, $88.96 (usually $139) at Ettitude

Bring the spa experience home with this soft waffle bathrobe by Ettitude. Made from sustainable CleanBamboo waffle weave fabric that makes it luxuriously soft yet moisture-wicking. Plus, it’s also free from harmful chemicals and extra gentle on the skin.

Ocean Plastics watch in light blue, $69.95 (usually $159.95) at The Horse

The Horse has partnered with Swiss eco partner, #tide, to craft a timepiece that uses 100% recycled ocean plastic. With cleaner oceans and a more sustainable lifestyle, the Ocean Plastics watch in light blue will complement your summer wardrobe with ease.

Think Hampers eco reusable love pack, $139.95 at Hardtofind

If they’re looking to kickstart their sustainable living journey, a beautiful hamper by Think will do just the trick. Packed with high-quality products for an environmentally conscious life. This hamper includes two coffee cups, two water bottles, a metal straw pack and two reusable shopping bags.

Lead photo: Getty