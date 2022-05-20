Want to be more sustainably conscious? Here's how. Getty

CHANGE YOUR DIET

Meat and dairy lovers, this one is going to sting. But it’s widely known that plant-based foods result in fewer greenhouse gas emissions while also requiring less water, land, and energy.

So, if you’re up to it, ditch the meat and dairy for more veggies, fruits, nuts, seeds, and more. We’re not saying you have to go cold turkey, even one or two plant-based nights would help.

Here are some cheaper plant-based options to help you get started...

Flora and Fauna | Plantasy Foods original protein patty mix for $8.95

Flora and Fauna

Flora and Fauna | Amazonia Tender Jack Curry (300g) for $8.95

Flora and Fauna

DRIVE AND FLY LESS

Surprise, surprise... cars and planes aren’t the best thing for the planet. They burn large amounts of fossil fuels which produce A LOT of greenhouse gas emissions.

If you can, opting to travel on-foot or by bicycle will massively help reduce the amount of fuel in the atmosphere.

Here are some cheaper ways to help you get started with walking and cycling...

Rebel Sport | Nike Todos Womens Casual Shoes for $60

Rebel

Big W’ | Repco Blake 26 Mens Mountain Bike 66cm for $119

Big W

REDUCE WASTE, AND COMPOST

When food rots in landfill, it produces a powerful greenhouse gas called methane… which we really want to avoid.

You can help to reduce this by ensuring you are only buying and cooking food you know you will eat, and composting the rest.

Never composted before? Here are some cheaper products to help you get started...

Booktopia | No-Waste Composting by Michelle Balz for $24.25

Booktopia

Biome | Bokashi Bench Bin for $24.95

SHOP SUSTAINABLY

Shopaholics look away. All those clothes, beauty products, and electronics you buy are a big pain to the environment. They’re causing carbon emissions from the moment they are manufactured and then transported to you.

To be more sustainable, you can (don’t shoot the messenger) limit what you buy. Or, if your shopping addiction is too strong, opt for recycled products, sustainably made items, and items that are just made to last in general.

Check out some of our top (and cheaper) sustainable picks below...

The Iconic’s Considered Edit | Forecast Thalia Linen Blouse on sale for $29

The Iconic

Hard To Find | Mango Sustainable Shampoo Bar for $28

Hard To Find

CONTACT POLITICIANS

This is the cheapest option of them all – in that it’s free – contact your local politicians to drive national change.

When combined, individual changes can have a significant impact, but to combat years of destruction and prevent further damage, we can’t deny that governments need to place their focus on growing environment concerns.

Not sure what environmental concerns most affect you? To inform individuals about climate vulnerabilities pertinent to their local government area, the Climate Council have launched the climate risk map of Australia.

Simply enter your suburb or postcode to understand the risks of your area, and then you can email the map to your federal candidates to help drive policy changes.