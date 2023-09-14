What are the best beauty advent calendars in Australia for 2023?

While the countdown to Christmas may not be front of mind to you in September, the best beauty advent calendars are revealed well in advance of the festive season.

Below, we've rounded up the ones we can't wait to get our hands on.

Make sure to check back regularly, as we'll be updating our list as the launches roll in.

The best beauty advent calendars 2023

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Lucky Chest Of Beauty Secrets 12 door advent calendar, $300 at Charlotte Tilbury

This advent calendar is always at the top of any beauty lover's wishlist and it's easy to see why. It features some of Charlotte Tilbury's most iconic beauty showstoppers, award-winning makeup products and glowing skincare secrets to make you look and feel like a star.

SHOP NOW

The Iconic

The Essential Edit, $130 at The Iconic

While The Iconic isn't launching a classic advent calendar this year, it is instead offering a six-product beauty box. Containing four full-sized everyday essentials, plus two deluxe mini skin serums, The Essential Edit comes with everything you need for a good skin day.

SHOP NOW

The Body Shop

The Body Shop Box Of Wonders big advent calendar, $189 at The Body Shop

Count down to Christmas with these 25 wonder-filled treats from The Body Shop. Without spoiling the surprise, you can be certain it's packed with some seriously good head-to-toe treats to keep yourself pampered throughout the festive season.

SHOP NOW

LOOKFANTASTIC

Beauty advent calendar 2023, $275 at LOOKFANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC's highly-anticipated advent calendar lets you explore festive thrills through every open drawer. It features the best brands in beauty such as Sol De Janeiro, MAC, NARS, First Aid Beauty and more, with its highest-worth value to date!

SHOP NOW

Classic beauty advent calendar, $120 at L'OCCITANE

24 days of joy will be in the palm of your hot little hands with this pack containing 24 of L'OCCITANE's much-loved beauty treats. If you're looking for something a little more luxe, L'OCCITANE's deluxe advent calendar has also got you covered.

SHOP NOW

Cosmetic Capital

Christmas At The Beach 24 day advent calendar, $120 (usually $378) at Cosmetic Capital

Have some fun in the sun this Christmas (while staying sun-safe, of course) with Cosmetic Capital's 24-day advent calendar. From December 1st to December 24th, unbox one new beauty goodie each day. Is it a new lip gloss? Is it nail polish? Perhaps it’s a face mask? Each day brings another fun surprise for you to get excited about!

SHOP NOW

Lead image: Charlotte Tilbury