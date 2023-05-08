Supplied

“Sunscreen helps to prevent that free radical damage that happens from the sun’s UV rays,” Desiree said.

“Sunscreen is basically putting a halt on what would otherwise be accelerating those signs of ageing because that free radical damage accelerates wrinkles and accelerates those discolorations, it accelerates the sagging of skin; pretty much everything we think of when we think of ageing, mostly reverts back to that cumulative sun damage.”

SHOP NOW: Paula’s Choice Super-Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30, $49

Desiree stressed that you should use sunscreens that have an SPF of 30 or higher but she said SPF 50 sunscreens are the best.

WATCH: Take years off with the right makeup

After sunscreen, Desiree explained there are a number of things that should be incorporated into an anti-ageing routine. For instance, she highly recommended leave-on exfoliating products “like an alpha hydroxy acid or beta hydroxy acid or poly hydroxy acid.”

“Exfoliation is essential because when we’re young, our skin cells shed easily so they don’t need help doing it but as we become older and again, from that accumulative sun damage, that shedding process slows down and those skin cells aren’t able to shed off like they did when we were younger.”

“Even wrinkles can look more pronounced because we have that dead skin built up around them and they're going to look just deeper [without properly exfoliating],” Desiree explained.

SHOP NOW: Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $45

Desiree also spoke about retinol; a game-changer when it comes to fighting fine lines and wrinkles. The vitamin A derivative works by stimulating collagen production, which helps to plump up your skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.



Supplied

However, retinol is quite potent and can be irritating to sensitive skin. If this is you, Desiree suggests you try Paula’s Choice Skincare’s Triple Active Repair Serum instead.

“So our Triple Active Repair Serum has retinal propriety, which is a retinoid, a derivative of right retinol. And one of the key things about it is that it has this unique advantage that it tends to be less irritating; we know that not everybody's skin can handle retinol. So this ingredient [retinal propriety] has shown in research that it works just as well as retinol right now, but without those potentially irritating side effects.”

SHOP NOW: Paula’s Choice Triple Active Repair Serum, $72

Another key ingredient to look for in anti-aging products, according to Desiree, is Vitamin C. But not just because Vitamin C can lighten up pigmentation caused by sun damage and age.

“Vitamin C is known as a brightening ingredient, which is absolutely true, it’s phenomenal for that, but it also can help with skin’s firmness,” Desiree revealed.

SHOP NOW: Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Moisturizer, $63

Ultimately, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ anti-ageing skincare routine. But as long as you have a cleanser, exfoliant, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen with the active ingredients mentioned above in them, you’ll be saying, ‘Hello younger looking skin,’ in no time.

