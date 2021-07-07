Cordless hair straighteners are finally taking over the market and saving us from countless arguments with our significant others.

Not only that, but they’re easily transported meaning you can stash the styling tool in your handbag for touch ups anywhere, anytime. Bad hair days officially be gone.

Here are the best options we’re shopping, stat.

Cloud Nine

Cloud Nine

The Cordless Iron Pro weighs no more than a standard smartphone, meaning that it will never weigh down your handbag, and it still manages to heat up with the strength of a regular straightener.

Cloud Nine The Cordless Iron Pro, $595, shop it here.

Beurer

Beurer

With a cute baby pink design and affordable price tag to match, this option from Beurer sells itself.

Beurer Rechargeable Hair Straightener, $99, shop it here.

ghd

ghd Hair

When you think of hair straighteners it’s hard not to talk about ghd, the two are relatively synonymous. So, we’re over the moon the brand has just launched its cordless option in matte black or white.

ghd Unplugged, $475, shop it here.

Hair Culture Outlet

Hair Culture Outlet

Heating up to 210 degrees with three settings this cordless beauty packs a punch of power that will last up to 50 minutes before needing to be docked and charged.

Hair Culture Outlet Deluxe Cordless Hair Straightener, $249, shop it here.

Dyson

Dyson

Dyson has established itself as a leader when it comes to heat styling tools, their hairdryer is one of the most coveted buys arounds, so it’s no surprise they’ve created a straightener that’s cordless.

Dyson Corrale Straightener with styling set, $699, shop it here.