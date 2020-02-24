RELATED: Are you missing out on this game-changing makeup product?

Why You Need Primer

Keeping your makeup intact all day isn’t easy, especially when you have oily skin. That’s why prepping and priming is crucial if you want to keep your face looking and feeling fresh! With regular use, you can expect amazing results by adding a few simple steps to your skincare routine. But first, let’s talk about the different primers and how to choose the right one.

Different Types Of Primers

There are lots of primers out there that use sunscreen, vitamins, and natural ingredients to benefit your skin in more ways than one! But before picking a primer, it’s important to know your skin type and the effect you want to achieve. Here’s a breakdown of different priming products and how they work for normal, dry, oily, and combination skin:

Mattifying - provides oil control and a matte finish for normal and oily skin types.

Pore Minimising - great for covering up large pores and discolouration on all skin types.

Hydrating - ideal for dry, flaky skin that needs moisture for a seamless look.

Illuminating - highlights your features for a dewy finish on normal, dry, and combination skin.

Tinted or Colour-correcting - improves skin tone by balancing out redness on all skin types.

Firming - tightens and smoothes out wrinkles with anti-aging ingredients for mature skin.

When applying primer, only use a small pea-size amount and rub it together with your hands to warm it up. Spread the product evenly until it’s absorbed, then give it a few minutes before starting on your concealer and foundation. You can also use lip or eye primers as a base for your lipstick and eyeshadow!

Getty

The 10 Best Primers for Oily Skin

Believe it or not, finding the right primer isn’t that hard. All it takes is a little know-how about what ingredients and formulas work for you. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve done our homework to bring you the best primer for oily skin!

10. Neutrogena Shine Control Primer

Review: Made with rice protein, this primer for oily skin mattifies your problem areas with its light, powdery coverage! It works similar to a BB cream, and you can use it with or without foundation to stay shine-free for up to eight hours. However, it has a sandy consistency that some customers aren’t too fond of.

Price: $AUD32.12

Buy Here: vitamingrocer.com.au

9. Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer

Review: This product smoothes out your complexion and reduces redness to give you more benefits than other affordable primers out there. But since it’s made with silicone, there’s a thickness and tackiness to it that may get sticky the longer you wear it – so don’t apply too much!

Price: $AUD23

Buy Here: sephora.com.au

8. Becca Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector

Review: This primer focuses on decreasing oiliness by blotting out the excess shine on your face, especially for the nose and the T-zone. While it’s got great coverage, some customers have complained that it clogs pores and isn’t ideal for acne-prone skin.

Price: $AUD32

Buy Here: sephora.com.au

7. ELF Poreless Face Primer

Review: Elf has a wide range of primers with tone-adjusting, illuminating, and anti-aging properties that keep your skin looking youthful and seamless! Infused with vitamins and tea tree essence, its thick consistency blurs out wrinkles and pores without being too heavy. Just use a small amount since it has a strong scent!

Price: $AUD25

Buy Here: elfcosmetics.com.au

6. NYX Professional Makeup Shine Killer

Review: Not only is this product budget-friendly, but it’s also one of the best at killing the stubborn shine you get after hours of wearing makeup! Its transparent cream leaves your skin feeling silky smooth and breathable and you can even wear it on its own. However, the downside is that it doesn’t do too well in hot weather.

Price: AUD$21.95

Buy Here: nyxcosmetics.com.au

5. MAC Prep + Prime Natural Radiance

Review: This primer works for both oily and combination skin types. It even comes in tinted hues: radiant pink or radiant yellow – giving you some colour correction and a vibrant glow. It costs more than your typical primers, but it’s worth it!

Price: $AUD67

Buy Here: maccosmetics.com.au

4. NARS Cosmetics Pore & Shine Control Primer

Review: This light gel-cream product is oil-free and hydrates your skin with vitamin E! It doesn’t have any harmful parabens that can cause allergies or flaking, so this is your go-to option for sensitive skin. It has natural coverage, but some people have reported breakouts with daily use.

Price: AUD$55

Buy Here: mecca.com.au

3. Jane Iredale Absence Oil Control Primer

Review: If your skin needs a break from harsh products, this compact primer will give you some much-needed relief! Made with hydrated silica, it calms irritation and redness by balancing out the acidity of your skin while reducing fine lines. It costs a lot, but you can’t put a price on good skincare!

Price: $AUD89

Buy Here: janeiredale.com.au

2. L’oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte-Lock Longwear Mattifying Primer

Review: This primer has a lightweight texture with strong staying power, and the best part is that you can get it cheap at your local chemist! While most people love it, some customers find that humidity makes it slightly sticky to the touch.

Price: $AUD15.99

Buy Here: beautyunlimitedaustralia.com.au

1. Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer

Review: This has proven to be the best face primer for oily skin, and there are rave reviews to back it up! Made with salicylic acid, witch hazel, and zinc, this gel primer turns into powder as it spreads on the skin, giving you velvety coverage without being heavy. It lasts for up to 12 hours, but it can dry out your skin if you put too much!

Price: $AUD60

Buy Here: mecca.com.au

Prime It Up

Don’t let your oily skin hold you back. Once you find the right primer, you’ll feel more confident in your skin and makeup no matter what!

RELATED: Kmart Budget $9 primer better than $55 product that is selling like hotcakes!