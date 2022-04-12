Any Message Personalised Cheese Board Set, $59.95 from The Personalised Gift Shop
Let this five-piece cheese board and stainless-steel knife set act as your blank canvas and unleash your inner creativity on a perfect, unique, and thoughtful personalised gift.
With an option of filling up four lines, you can let your inner creativity run wild on this customised wooden cheese board set that’s ideal for that memorable one-liner, joke or quote.
Monogrammed Satin Robe, $79.95 from Hard To Find
This luxurious satin robe has black piping and an internal side tie – making it the perfect gift for mum this Mother’s Day.
It also comes with a satin drawstring bag and can be hand-embroidered with your monogram.
Personalised Initial Charm Necklace, $69 from Gifts Australia
Sometimes keeping things simple is the perfect way to have the most impact and this personalised initial charm necklace is a truly elegant way to show you care.
The pendant features a single initial expertly engraved onto a 20mm pendant hanging on a 45cm rolo chain with lobster clasp.
Monogrammed Leather Cosmetic Pouch, $67.95 from Hard To find
This stylish, leather cosmetic case includes three internal pockets for makeup or travel items, and can be personalised with your initials.
Personalised Black Saffiano Leather Tote Bag, $195 from Gifts Australia
This customised tote bag is crafted from Saffiano leather and features an elegant black lining and pale gold hardware that pairs beautifully with the gold embossed monogram.
Personalised ‘Wine Down’ Wine Glass, $44.99 from Hard To Find
This personalised wine glass makes a truly unique and special gift as it’s made from high-quality, dishwasher-safe glass and packaged neatly in a box.
It’s a lovely keepsake and the perfect gift for purveyors of fine wine!
