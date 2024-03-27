There are nine items to collect in the range. Coles

The supermarket giant will also be bringing back the popular 'half credits, half pay' option where they can purchase items from the KitchenAid Ovenware collection for half the retail price by redeeming their credits.

Bonus credits will also be available on over 900 products from brands such as Continental, Finish, Colgate, Primo, Up & Go, and more, making it easier than ever to upgrade items in your kitchen without breaking the bank.

And for the next three months, former MasterChef contestant and current Coles ambassador Courtney Roulston will be sharing seasonal recipes in the Coles Magazine, on Coles Online, and in-store to show customers how to get the most out of their new KitchenAid products.

Coles Chief Customer Officer, Amanda McVay said the range would provide "greater value" to consumers and high-quality kitchenware more accessible to Australians.

"We know our customers will be cooking more at home through the cooler months and we're delighted to team up with an iconic brand like KitchenAid to reward them with stylish new ovenware to help them create hearty and delicious meals."

The Coles KitchenAid Ovenware Collection includes:

Utensil Rest/Marinating Dish: 20 credits

Best for: Mixing up sauces and marinades for basting roasted meats.

Small Baker: 36 credits

Best for: Baking sides and light meals, such as veggies, frittatas, or even breakfast dishes.

Medium Baker: 56 credits

Best for: Baking crumbles and cakes, or cooking fish, quiches, and meatballs.

Large Baker: 76 credits

Best for: Cooking hearty meals like lasagne, pasta bakes, or roast dinner.

Cast Iron Grill Pan 26cm: 100 credits

Best for: Searing fish, steaks, chicken fillets, or burger patties.

Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish 30cm: 160 credits

Best for: Slow-cooking lamb leg or shanks, pork shoulder, or whole chicken.

