Princess Diana famously wore the Attallah cross in 1987. Getty

The cross - which according to Sotheby’s was one of Diana's favourite jewels - was famously worn by the Princess of Wales in October 1987 when she attended a gala in support of Birthright; a charity dedicated to supporting people going through pregnancy and childbirth.

Diana wore a purple Catherine Walker gown to the gala and the cross, thanks to its amethysts, paired perfectly with it.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian tries on Marylin Monroe's 1962 dress before the 2022 Met Gala

The Attallah cross was made in the 1920s by former royal jewellers Garrard (the same jewellers who created Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring). And in the 1980s, the Attallah cross was purchased by Naim.

Through his friendship with Princess Diana, he loaned it to her several times over a number of years. Sotheby's has said that the cross was only ever worn by Diana, and following her death in 1997, it was never seen in public again… until now.

It’s been reported that Kim Kardashian has purchased the Attallah cross at auction. Sotheby's/Getty

The Attallah cross went on display at the auction house's galleries in London ahead of the sale on Wednesday January 18.

A Sotheby's spokesperson told TMZ that the cross sold for US$197,453 (roughly AU$285,000). TMZ also reported that Kim was the one who had the winning bid. We’ll have to wait and see if she wears it in public…