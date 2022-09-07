Instagram

Honestly, it’s the eyebrows that are most shocking. Perhaps she’s desperate to join the House of The Dragon cast?

Fan’s have weighed in trying to figure out who she most looks like. Many have suggested Lady Gaga but a less generous fan said White Chicks.

Other comparisons include Doc Brown from Back to the Future, Android 18 from Dragon Ball Z and even Rod Stewart.

A lot of fans are comparing her to Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash.

And (terrible human) Jeffree Star even noticed the similarity to his own look.

A joke others ran with…

Of course, it wouldn’t be a meme list without a Simpsons reference.

However, while this is all fun and games there is a serious side to what Kim is doing here.

There’s already been some pearl clutching about the whole thing, Piers Morgan has penned a garbage essay about how Kim’s destroying the ‘American Dream’ or some nonsense.

But he’s just mad because Kim’s coming for his fan base.

As critics have pointed out, what we’re seeing is Kim rebranding herself as a ‘white woman’. And this whole Americana, patriotic look is her appealing to conservatives, something her ex-husband Kanye has also been chasing.

If Kim wants to be loved by the right, that’s fine. The problem is her laissez-faire attitude to appropriating whatever culture she decides is ‘fashionable’ with no concern for the people of that culture.

Kim is white so for once she’s not pretending to be something she’s not, but it wasn’t long ago that she was wearing box braids and claiming she invented them.

If you want to read the whole interview (which is wild in its own right) or see the full shoot you can find it here.

WATCH BELOW: Hillary Clinton chats with Kim Kardashian on Gutsy