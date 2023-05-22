Seven

In fact, Emily has moved to David’s farm and is working full time at a local primary school (but not the one featured in an early FWAW episode). Despite moving from Brisbane, she told 7Life that the adjustment to farm life wasn’t hard.

“I was really fortunate that things kind of moved quickly, so nothing’s been really that hard... Everything has just gone really well,” Emily said.

David also said that things are going well and told TV Week about his experience of Emily moving in.

“The home is feeling much more homely,” he said. “There’s that period at night where it used to be just dead silence, and now we’re cooking and playing music.”

WATCH: Farmer Wants A Wife's Lorelei faints after David rejects her

“It’s everything I wished for when I went into the experience, and it’s incredible.”

David and Emily haven’t revealed whether marriage is on the cards; they’re just “enjoying” where they are now.

“We’re enjoying this stage of our relationship,” David said. “And we’ll have to keep you posted on anything else,” he added.