Seven

When you first met your ladies, who initially stood out to you the most?

The speed dates were obviously a very daunting day. And there's obviously a lot of nerves going round for everyone. I guess cutting through that, Elle came to the speed dates with a lot of energy. I think that sort of brought a bit of comfort to that day. You know, outside of that I made a really surprising connection with Lorlei on those initial three dates, which is nice to see. But generally, I think the whole day went really well. So it was a pretty motivating start to the whole adventure, that's for sure.

Without giving anything away, what's your favourite memory from filming Farmer Wants A Wife?

Yeah… Outside of [filming] there was a really positive environment in the house, back here on the farm, and we had a lot of amazing times as a group; you know, outside of those really special individual moments.

Are you friends with the other farmers?

Yeah, we obviously spend a bit of time on camera and we've been to different events and things like that. So we have spent a fair chunk of time since the start of filming. And yeah, we get along well, they’ve been a really good support network through filming. Obviously, they're the only ones that are going through exactly the same thing as myself. So to have that network and to have those chaps [has been] great; there’s been plenty of laughs along the way.

Seven

What qualities were you looking for in a partner before you went on Farmer Wants A Wife? And do you think those qualities have changed now that you're on the other side of the show?

I think going into it, I just always looked to have a relationship that has that positivity and that teamwork and you know how that looks always changes slightly, but definitely, you know, to be in a happy relationship and to get to challenge each other is something I always look for and I think those characteristics still stand.

How did you get into apple farming?

Yeah, this is a family farm. So my great grandfather sort of settled in the area around 1925. It's been a family business for the best part of 100 years now. And I made the move back here at the end of 2019 to continue farming with my brother and my parents, to kick off the fourth generation.

What were you doing before that?

So I studied civil engineering in Brisbane and I worked as a civil engineer for the best part of 10 years with the study.

As an apple farmer, what is your favourite type of apple?

For me, I always love the Royal Gala. And probably the main reason behind that is they’re the first apple to come in at the start of the season, so it’s always nice to get your first fresh apple, at the start of January.