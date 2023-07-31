Samantha and Natalie will return to co host the 2024 season Channel Seven

Speaking with our sister publication TV Week at the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards red carpet, host Samantha Armytage described the newly cast farmers as "gorgeous", also hinting at a "few new surprises" for the season ahead.

"I can't give away too much but let's just say we've already been inundated," she said.

"The single women of Australia love farmers. So it's going to be a good season coming up."

Scroll on to meet the Farmers looking for love in 2024....

Meet Farmer Bert Channel Seven

Farmer Bert, 30, Wamuran, QLD

This fourth-generation pineapple and dragonfruit farmer describes himself as a bit "rough around the edges" but someone who has a "really big heart."

A self-described adrenaline junkie, Bert also says he is a "big emotional softy who loves his friends and family", often putting others before himself.

Oh, and he LOVES the ocean and being by the water!

In terms of what he is looking for in a partner, Bert says someone easy going, willing to try new things and adventurous is right up his alley. He's also looking for someone to be honest and tell him when he needs to "pull my head in" when needed.

Meet Farmer Zac Channel Seven

Farmer Zac, 28, Strathalbyn, SA

This cattle and crop farmer is all about being positive and is ready to tackle any challenge with a can-do attitude.

According to Zac, he loves giving love, and loves receiving love, and is willing to put in the work to win the heart of the girl of his dreams.

In short, he's looking to find and marry his best friend (aww).

Meet Farmer Nick Channel Seven

Farmer Nick, 22, Victor Harbor, SA

Despite being on the shorter and younger side of things, Farmer Nick loves living his life to the fullest and loves his career as a dairy farmer.

"I enjoy catching up with my mates and going to live shows, like music and comedy festivals - laughing is a great thing," Nick says.

"I take any opportunity to travel. There's nothing like travel to change your perspective and teach you things about yourself - it's life-changing, it's magic."

In terms of the type of partner this sweet smiler is looking for, Nick is looking for someone just as hardworking, driven, and career-orientated as him. They'd also need to have a "clear understanding of the committment that's involved with farming."

Farmer Tom Channel Seven

Farmer Tom, 22, Tabilk, VIC

This country music-loving cattle and cropping farmer describes himself as loyal, compassionate, and ready to be there for friends and family in times of need.

He's a self-confessed travel junkie who loves to cook homemade meals from scratch and is looking for someone to love who shares similar goals to him, positivity, strong family values, and loyalty "most of all."

"I'm dedicated to making a relationship work, I'm willing to work through tough times. I'm willing to work hard to care for my partner and our family," Tom says.

Meet Farmer Todd Channel Seven

Farmer Todd, 33, Baan Baa, NSW

Hailing from a rural community in northern NSW, Farmer Todd is every bit as down to earth as you can imagine!

A self-described "stock standard, country bloke", Todd says he is always up for a good time, a good laugh, and good moments spent with family and mates.

For those considering applying, Todd has one message for you: "Give it a crack! You've got nothing to lose! Let's do this!"

Meet Farmer Dean Channel Seven

Farmer Dean, 25, Kandanga, QLD

In a surprising mix, Dean farms both cattle AND watermelon!

He's outgoing, fun, easygoing, hardworking, and driven and is "always up for a laugh and a good time."

What we especially love about Dean is this fun fact: "[I've] never met a stranger, which means, I get along with everyone!"

Dean is looking for someone who can make him laugh and smile who will enjoy country life and loves animals!

Meet Farmer Dustin Channel Seven

Farmer Dustin, 26, Condobolin, NSW

This generational family farmer is looking for someone to join the great adventure we all call life with.

With a mixed farm of cattle, sheep, goats, and even some crops, Dustin is very serious about his work but does love to "take the mickey" and have a laugh with his loved ones.

He loves to laugh, places a huge focus on family and is easy going, and is looking for someone to match his good time energy.

Meet Farmer Joe Channel Seven

Farmer Joe, 33, Bombala, NSW

This tall, dark, and handsome cattle and sheep farmer prides himself on being a hard worker and is always open to change and new challenges.

His family means the world to him, and Joe says he tries to act in a way that makes his parents proud (what a green flag).

"I'm looking for someone who is strong and independent, who knows what she wants and is content with who she is. Someone that fits into my life without either of us having to change," Joe says.

If you're looking to try your hand at finding love on a reality show with any of these eligible (and very handsome) farmers, you can apply here.

Filming is set to begin "later this year" according to Samantha