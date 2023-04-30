After sending Sarah and Jessie home , Andrew asked Claire to meet him outside on the farm. And while they both sat amongst twinkling candle lights, Andrew professed his love for Claire in an incredibly moving speech.

In a shocking twist, Farmer Andrew decided to end his Farmer Wants A Wife journey early because he had strong feelings for Claire and didn’t want to continue getting to know his remaining ladies.

“Yeah, so [I was] sort of thinking back now to when I first met you and it was your green eyes that first captured me. I started thinking, ‘Well, who is this girl that grew up on Flinders Island and who spent time living in Darwin… and swam horses in Fanny Bay,’” Andrew began.

“The thing that stuck out the most was that moment we shared a kiss out here on the log because I felt after that we both put our reservations aside and it felt to me as if we started moving in a good direction.”

“And then I think of the time I spent away, not long after that, in the lead up to the country fair. And those days where I was away… I sort of realised; I thought, ‘I actually miss seeing you, I look forward to seeing you again,’” he continued.