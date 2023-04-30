Are Farmer Wants A Wife’s Andrew and Claire still together?
The couple left the show early after Andrew professed his love for Claire…
- by
Bec Milligan
In a shocking twist, Farmer Andrew decided to end his Farmer Wants A Wife journey early because he had strong feelings for Claire and didn’t want to continue getting to know his remaining ladies.
After sending Sarah and Jessie home, Andrew asked Claire to meet him outside on the farm. And while they both sat amongst twinkling candle lights, Andrew professed his love for Claire in an incredibly moving speech.
WATCH: Farmer Wants A Wife cast 2023 answer fun facts
“Yeah, so [I was] sort of thinking back now to when I first met you and it was your green eyes that first captured me. I started thinking, ‘Well, who is this girl that grew up on Flinders Island and who spent time living in Darwin… and swam horses in Fanny Bay,’” Andrew began.
“The thing that stuck out the most was that moment we shared a kiss out here on the log because I felt after that we both put our reservations aside and it felt to me as if we started moving in a good direction.”
“And then I think of the time I spent away, not long after that, in the lead up to the country fair. And those days where I was away… I sort of realised; I thought, ‘I actually miss seeing you, I look forward to seeing you again,’” he continued.
Seven
“You wanted me to let you know if my feelings changed in any way. And I guess that probably brings me to now; it does bring me to now. Yes, my feelings have changed and it’s time to share with you. Claire, I'm falling in love with you.”
As filming for Farmer Wants A Wife ended months ago, the question everyone’s dying to know is whether Andrew and Claire are still together...
We’re pleased to report that currently, the couple ARE still together but we’ll keep you updated if anything suddenly changes.