Brenton says he had his eye on Sophie from the beginning. Channel Seven

Prior to making his decision, Brenton told the cameras that he had felt a strong connection with Sophie since the beginning.

"Soph's always been one of the favourites from the start. I took her back to the farm and things just shot off from there."

"Here's to happily ever after." Channel Seven

Having realised "fairly early on" during filming that they had each found "The One", the pair wasted no time getting started on the next chapter of their fairytale romance, Sophie making the move down from Brisbane to Brenton's sheep and cattle farm in Darriman, Victoria.

Surprisingly, it's not the first time Sophie has lived in the country, having grown up on a rural farm herself.

"I spent 18 years growing up on a farm, out in the country air, it was so good," Sophie said to the cameras during a home visit.