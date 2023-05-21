New Idea

“I ride most days. Brad has been riding with me which has been fun,” Clare shares. “It definitely helped me to settle in a bit more, having something that’s familiar.”

With a laugh Brad confesses he doesn’t think he’s ever ridden a horse “so much in my life”, yet whole-heartedly agrees that relocating has proved challenging for Clare.

“She doesn’t really know anyone here, but bringing her horses and dogs has made the move a bit easier,” he explains. “It’s given her something to feel a bit more at home.”

New Idea

Although Brad describes their current way of life as “cruising along”, he and Clare confirm they’ve discussed kids but aren’t in a rush to put a “timeline on it”.

“Whenever it happens, it happens,” Brad says. “We’ll start with one and see how we handle that I suppose!”

“I haven’t really thought about the numbers,” Clare interjects with a giggle.

New Idea

“We’re on the same page and just happy doing life together,” finishes Brad.

Most afternoons, the couple jump on horseback and unwind with a ride, dogs in tow. Then it’s time for dinner – but Brad’s not the one keeping them fed after a hard day’s work wrangling livestock and students.

“He’s a terrible cook,” Clare states. “I didn’t realise until I’d moved in how bad of a cook he is.”

WATCH: Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 trailer

As New Idea’s time on the farm comes to an end, we ask when fans can expect Brad to officially make Clare his wife.

“Not anytime in the next five minutes!” Clare swiftly answers.

“If we have one more good season on the farm I might be able to afford a wedding ring!” jokes Brad. “If we don’t have a drought, marriage might be around the corner.”

New Idea

“You’re such an idiot,” says Clare.

For more sweet images of Brad and Clare, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!