Seven

When you first met your ladies, who initially stood out the most to you?

I think each of the ladies when I first met them [stood out]... That’s why I chose those five to come back to the farm. The first time, there was something about each of them that I could see myself; I could [see myself] in a relationship [with each of them].

Obviously without giving anything away, what’s your favourite memory from filming Farmer Wants A Wife?

I think some of my favourite memories of filming Farmer Wants A Wife were some of the dates I got to go on. I think that was really exciting [and] really funny just seeing their expressions as they got taken on different dates; that’s just something that always warms your heart, I guess.



Are you friends with the other Farmers?

Yeah, [I’m] pretty good mates with the other Farmers. We still keep in touch and check in on each other. Make sure we’re all doing okay with everything [that’s] going on.

WATCH: Farmer Wants a Wife 2023 trailer

How did you get into sheep and cattle farming?

Yes, so it’s a family business. So, my old man was a farmer before me and his dad was a farmer before him in a different area. So it’s, it’s just always been a part of my life and always will be.

It says in your Farmer Wants A Wife profile that you love to cook; what's your favourite dish to cook?

I think my favourite one, off the top of my head, is your classic butter chicken. Especially with naan. I think that’s actually the first thing I cooked for the girls when they got back to the farm, butter chicken; don’t know if anyone picked up on that one. But, yeah, I just love cooking and I think I was really lucky that [my] mum’s a really handy chef around the kitchen and I picked up a fair few skills from her. I’ve been well trained.

What's something that fans would be surprised to learn about you?

Maybe that I barrack for the Brumbies in ACT. So, I follow rugby and AFL, that's my sport. I play a bit of AFL at the moment but my team of choice that I’ll always barrack for is the ACT Brumbies.