But now, just days after the reunion episode aired, one couple have taken to Instagram to share that they are no longer together.

Farmer Wants A Wife dealt with a number of blows this year, with both Farmer Paige and Farmer Benjamin leaving before the season finished. Despite this, the finale showcased three love-struck couples - who still seemed to be going strong in the reunion episode.

Leish, who was matched with Farmer Ben, took to Instagram on Thursday with a FWAW update.

Posting to her Instagram stories, she shared text that read: “I am completely heartbroken to announce that sadly Ben and I have parted ways."

“I tried everything I could to make our relationship last after the show (including wanting to move to the farm earlier, YES everyone I was always planning on moving) but unfortunately it wasn't there for Ben anymore and I was left absolutely shocked and heartbroken.”

“I gave it my all and fell in love with ben, his daughter and family (which hurts a little bit extra).”

“I am thankful for the support I have had these past few months from the other girls on bens farm and the other farms. They have been true selfless legends in helping me heal.”

“I wish Ben all the best.”