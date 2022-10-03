Farmer Ben and Leish! Seven

Farmer Ben - Leish

A dairy farmer who wears his heart on his sleeve, Ben is looking for an old-fashioned romance like his parents and grandparents. A doting father to a three-year-old-girl, Ben is looking for someone who is family-oriented and loves kids.

His ideal woman is supportive and kind, not afraid to take charge and speak up, but still has a listening ear and a compassionate shoulder.

And in the finale, Farmer Ben chose Leish! It was a super close call between the final two women, with fans unsure until the last moment who was going to choose. But ultimately Leish was the woman for Ben - despite the undeniable chemistry between him and Kiani.

Farmer Ben left the show early. Seven

Farmer Benjamin - no one

Sheep farmer and "agricultural enthusiast," Benjamin also has a creative side, with a degree in drama and co-ownership of a record label. Not to mention he's a DJ who produces music and dabbles in the visual arts.

But for Farmer Benjamin, his road to romance ended in unexpected heartbreak last week.

As his decision on his final two approached, Benjamin's torn heartstrings took a backseat when he received devastating news about his grandma's health.

"I've just got off the phone with my dad. I need to be with him and my family. I feel horrid that I have to jump ship right now, leave the ladies alone," he said. "There's nothing else I can do."

Farmer Paige also left the show early. Seven

Farmer Paige - no one

A first-generation sheep and cattle farmer, Paige knew she wanted to be a farmer at the age of 15 and she made it happen.

Farmer Wants A Wife just one episode before the finale. Farmer Paige left fans distraught when she sent her final two packing and walked out ofjust one episode before the finale.

By the end of the farm stays Paige hadn't felt a genuine romantic spark with Cody or Ayden, and though Cody became her first kiss on the show, his hesitance left Paige worried.

Though viewers at home were heartbroken that Paige hadn't found love, she said walking away from the show single despite all her best efforts was actually "empowering".

Farmer Will and Jess! Seven

Farmer Will - Jess

A broadacre and sheep farmer who describes himself as an upbeat and positive person, Will looks like a right ray of sunshine. Look at that smile!

Family is a very important part of Will’s life and he's on the search for someone who is confident, has respect for themselves and has space for someone else in their life.

Despite having a connection with two incredible women, Farmer Will chose Jess! In heartbreaking scenes, Farmer Will had to tell an "incredible" Madi that she wasn't the one. But after Jess opened up to Farmer Will during the last episode, it was clear they were meant to be!

Farmer Harry and Tess! Seven

Farmer Harry - Tess

At just 23-years-old, dairy farmer Harry has recently finished studying and has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness and is currently pursuing Certificate III in Regenerative Agriculture.

Harry loves preparing a meal and sharing it with someone he likes, with Italian being his favourite cuisine. His ideal woman has a positive attitude, is honest, knows how to let her hair down and – most importantly – is a good communicator.

And Farmer Harry found his match with none other than Tess! Despite initial reservations about maintaining a long-distance relationship as Tess finished her studies, the loved-up couple are ready to put in the distance.

