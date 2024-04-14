Radiant Base
First things first, start with your skin. Amanda recommends choosing a “lightweight reflecting formula to deliver a luminous and radiant finish”.
Not only will it give dimension to your face, but it will also make your skin appear plumper and healthier she explains.
Keep an eye out for formulas containing hyaluronic acid as they are going to work the best to keep skin hydrated.
Flushed Cheeks
Then, focus on your cheeks to give them a pop of colour.
“A cream blush in a pink or peach tone will liven up your complexion while delivering moisture and hydration to mature skin," says Amanda.
“It looks really natural, is easy to use, and will never sit in the crinkles and wrinkles” she explains.
Gently dab and blend cream formulas across your cheekbones and tip of the nose using your finger.
Long Lashes
Draw attention to your eyes with the helping hand of a mascara. “Load up on mascara!” says Amanda.
“Pushing this right into the lash bed and loading up your lashes gives instant definition to your eyes and volume to thinning lashes” she notes.
Get your hands on volumising formulas to give your eyes an extra oomph.
Sparkly Lids
Whether you’re heading into the office or getting ready for an evening, don’t shy away from adding a touch of sparkle.
“A pop of sparkly shadow into the inner corners or the centre of your eyes gives a pretty glimmer of light and fun to any look,” says Amanda.
“It's playful, fun and brings light to your look” she adds.
Can't decide on a colour? Opt for a palette with your favourite shades instead!
Bright Lippy
As the final touch in your makeup routine, line your lips with some colour.
“For instant impact and to really bring contrast to your face, a vibrant lipstick or lip stain works wonders to bring vitality and life to your face,” says Amanda.
Gloss formulas are an easy go-to, one swipe and you'll have a perfect pop of colour.