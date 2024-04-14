Runway Room Face Base Luminous Foundation, $49.95, runwayroom.com Runway Room

Radiant Base

First things first, start with your skin. Amanda recommends choosing a “lightweight reflecting formula to deliver a luminous and radiant finish”.

Not only will it give dimension to your face, but it will also make your skin appear plumper and healthier she explains.

MCoBeauty Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter, $35, bigw.com.au MCoBeauty

Keep an eye out for formulas containing hyaluronic acid as they are going to work the best to keep skin hydrated.

Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot in healthy, $46, mecca.com.au Ere Perez

Flushed Cheeks

Then, focus on your cheeks to give them a pop of colour.

“A cream blush in a pink or peach tone will liven up your complexion while delivering moisture and hydration to mature skin," says Amanda.

“It looks really natural, is easy to use, and will never sit in the crinkles and wrinkles” she explains.

Gently dab and blend cream formulas across your cheekbones and tip of the nose using your finger.

Max Factor Miracle Pure Cream Blush in radiant rose, $28.95, priceline.com.au Max Factor

Long Lashes

Draw attention to your eyes with the helping hand of a mascara. “Load up on mascara!” says Amanda.

“Pushing this right into the lash bed and loading up your lashes gives instant definition to your eyes and volume to thinning lashes” she notes.

INIKA Organic Long Lash Mascara, $49, inikaorganic.com INIKA

Get your hands on volumising formulas to give your eyes an extra oomph.

Covergirl The Super Sizer Mascara, $19.95, chemistwarehouse.com.au Covergirl

Sparkly Lids

Whether you’re heading into the office or getting ready for an evening, don’t shy away from adding a touch of sparkle.

“A pop of sparkly shadow into the inner corners or the centre of your eyes gives a pretty glimmer of light and fun to any look,” says Amanda.

Natio Golden Citrine Mineral Eyeshadow Palette, $19.95, myer.com.au Natio

“It's playful, fun and brings light to your look” she adds.

Can't decide on a colour? Opt for a palette with your favourite shades instead!

Covergirl Clean Colour Eyeshadow Quad in spiced copper, $20.95, chemistwarehouse.com.au Covergirl

Bright Lippy

As the final touch in your makeup routine, line your lips with some colour.

NYX Professional Makeup Smooth Whip Matte Lip Cream in teddy fluff, $16.99, priceline.com.au NYX

“For instant impact and to really bring contrast to your face, a vibrant lipstick or lip stain works wonders to bring vitality and life to your face,” says Amanda.

Gloss formulas are an easy go-to, one swipe and you'll have a perfect pop of colour.