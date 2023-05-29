Diehard Downton Abbey fans are buzzing with excitement amid reports the popular period drama is returning for an unexpected seventh season!
“There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about it,” one source told the Daily Mail.
WATCH: Downton Abbey (2019) Official Trailer
That plan includes reuniting most of the original cast, including Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville.
“It would be great if all of the big stars can return,” continues the source. “People loved Downton. It became a British institution, and it has been much missed since it left our screens.”
After the series ended in 2015, two very successful feature-length films were made. The second, Downton Abbey: A New Era, took place in 1928 and ended with Maggie Smith’s fan-favourite character Violet Crawley passing away.
Focus Features
While Maggie, 88, will no doubt miss reuniting with her dear colleagues, she has previously said that the Dowager Countess’ number was up.
“By the time we’re through – she must’ve been 110,” Maggie said about the series finale.
“So, I couldn’t go on and on and on. I couldn’t. It just didn’t make sense.”
WATCH: Highclere Castle with the cast of Downton Abbey
As for what might happen in this new season, there’s already been early speculation that it could focus on how the Crawleys manage Downton Abbey during the Great Depression, following the stock market crash of 1929.
Other chatter suggests a significant time jump could be involved, with the action taking place during World War II from 1939 to 1945.