Execs are talking to Peter as a backup. Getty

However, execs are said to be thrilled at the idea of landing Peter, given his star-turning stint on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and the fact he's "much more affordable."

That said, Carrie's star power cannot be underestimated and Network 10 is viewing her appointment as a two-pronged approach, meaning she could not only deliver stellar ratings for Deal or No Deal but ironically might save the ailing The Project too!

Will Carrie be lured back to television? Getty

"Deal or No Deal is currently lined up to air at 6pm as the lead-in to The Project - with hopes those eyeballs that tune in to the game show will stay on to watch Sarah Harris, Waleed Aly, and the gang," adds our spy.

"It'd be a win-win for the network, getting Carrie back on TV and hosting a show that could actually get people back into watching The Project - it's sort of genius."

While Carrie's TV comeback is pending, word is filming schedules will still allow her to do her radio show, Carrie & Tommy, with co-host Tommy Little.