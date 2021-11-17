Peter was diagnosed with Covid earlier this month. Network 10

"People say you won't know what the vaccine did because it's the only experience I've had. But I tell you what, I had the vaccine and it worked as advertised," he added.

Earlier this month, the host revealed on social media that he had tested positive for the virus.

"So I was sick of friends saying they didn't know anyone with Covid. So I went and got Covid (not deliberately of course)," he joked.

"I am nearing the end of my quarantine and I feel absolutely fine. The worse it got was a mild cold."

"The worse it got was a mild cold." Instagram

"Not because the virus didn't have bad intentions but because science is brilliant and being fully immunised meant I had a whole bunch of vaxxy goodness protecting me. My family are safe and I am grateful," he added.

"I'll be back to work next week for an extremely viral Wednesday! Thank you, Science. I think I got a crush on you."

WATCH: Peter Helliar's cringeworthy Logies monologue

Peter went on to praise healthcare workers for their tireless efforts throughout the pandemic.

"Also to all the health workers and services. Luckily I didn't need to go to hospital but everyone I spoke to on the phone were completely compassionate, professional, caring & incredibly patient," Peter said.

"The system is undoubtedly under a great deal of stress but they are doing a wonderful job."