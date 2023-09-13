WATCH NOW: Meghan Markle dazzles as a ‘Briefcase Babe’ in Deal or No Deal. Article continues after video.

Casting is now open, so the question is, do you have what it takes to close the cash deal?

Deal or No Deal is being brought back 10 years later!

What is Deal or No Deal Australia about?

Deal or No Deal Australia was the first international version of the game show, originally based on Miljoenenjacht (which translates to Hunt For Millions) from the Netherlands.

Hosted by Andrew O'Keefe for its entire 10-year run from 13 July 2003 to 4 October 2013!

Unlike game shows like The Chase (who is also hosted by Andrew O'Keefe) where you have to be smart to win, Deal or No Deal is all about luck and guessing intuition.

Your luck is tested through these six steps:

1. Be chosen out of six groups of 26 people

2. Be the one out of 26 to get chosen to be the main contestant

3. Guess the amount of money in at least one of the six briefcases presented

4. Work out if the bank offer you are presented will be the best 'deal' or choose 'no deal'

5. If you chose no deal you go through the process again to get the best deal

6. Finally, if you chose no deal to all 12 then you get the mysterious briefcase you started with, hopefully you're lucky enough that it has the highest amount of money!