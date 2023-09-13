A source told Daily Mirror: "Deal or No Deal is such a strong format you don't want to go fiddling with it. It's pretty much the same. The only difference is Stephen, which gives it a fresh feel."
Which original host David agreed with, telling Mumbrella in 2014: "It is a guessing game and we had people playing the same guessing game for 10 years and, after a while, everyone understands that it is simply that."
Deal or No Deal is set to premiere next year, finding their next stars for the reunion as you read.
David O'Keefe on Deal or No Deal Australia.
Channel 7
How to apply for Deal or No Deal Australia
You can apply to win money on Deal or No Deal if you meet this criteria:
18 years or older
Australian citizen
Not associated with any news organisation over the past two years
No criminal history
Submit medical history
Consent to being filmed, photographed and recorded
If you meet the criteria... congratulations! You can apply here with your name, birthday and email so Endemol Shine can interview you (IF you make the cut.)
Will you beat the highest winner Nathan Cochrane who won a cheque of $515,000 in 2003?