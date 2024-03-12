Proceeds from these special eggs go to a good cause. Darrell Lea

Darrell Lea OCRF Milk Chocolate Egg 100g

Have a sweet treat and give back at the same time with this special Easter egg!

For every purchase, 20c will be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) to support vital research into early detection, new and improved treatments, and the prevention of ovarian cancer.

Available exclusively at Darrell Lea and at Coles stores nationwide.

What a cutie! Darrell Lea

Darrell Lea Milk Bilby 100g

Since 1999, Darrell Lea has partnered with the Save the Bilby Fund (STBF) to support ongoing conservation initiatives to save the Bilby from extinction - and 2024 is no exception!

For every purchase of this adorable chocolate critter, 20c will be donated to STBF.

Available exclusively at Woolworths.

We would sure love to find these at the end of our Easter egg hunt! Darrell Lea

Darrell Lea Easter Bunnies 160g

This year, Darrell Lea has two flavours of Easter bunny to choose from - simple milk chocolate or for those with a more adventurous palate, Rocklea Road.

Both of the products feature deliciously smooth and creamy Darrell Lea chocolate with the added addition of peanuts, marshmallows, and toasted coconut in the Rocklea Bunny.

Your go to products for any Easter egg hunts. Darrell Lea

Darrell Lea Easter Eggs 110g - 250g

Not even the Easter Bunny could do better than these milk chocolate eggs!

Perfect for taking a starring role in an Easter egg hunt, or simply for a sweet treat when you feel like it, this year the traditional foiled and speckled eggs from Darrell Lea will be joined by two new additions: Coco Pops and Raspberry Chocolate flavoured eggs.

Three new 100s and 1000s flavours to choose from! Darrell Lea.

For those who are looking for something a little extra, Darrell Lea has also launched a large 135g egg covered in 100s and 1000s in three flavours: Raspberry, Mint, and original Milk Chocolate.

These two products are fan favourites for a reason. Darrell Lea

Last but not least is the Easter-themed limited edition Rocklea Road with Speckled Eggs - with all the ingredients of the Rocklea Road that Aussies know and love, with the added addition of speckled eggs.

The Darrell Lea Nougat Egg will also be making its return. Featuring light and fluffy coconut nougat at its centre and smoothered in smooth and creamy Darrell Lea milk chocolate - what's not to love?

