Canvas Bunny Easter Baskets - Assorted, $6, Target
Crafted from a durable canvas fabric this adorable basket features a contrasting spot lining, sleeping bunny face and bunny ears carry handle.
Easter Plastic Bucket - Assorted, $2, Big W
Fill these buckets with Easter treats for friends and family or give them to the little ones to fill on their Easter egg hunts.
Egg Hunt Hamper with Bunny, $102, HardToFind
With this sweet Egg Hunt Hamper, this cute basket set has got you covered with the most scrumptious Easter eggs for your little one and a soft toy.
Easter Plush Bunny Basket, $10, Target
The Easter Plush Bunny Basket is made from polyester and feels soft like a rabbit. It features an embroidered bunny face, plush ears and a fluffy tail on the back. It also has a carry handle and is perfect for your chocolate egg hunt.
Easter Bunny Basket - Assorted, $12, Target
Get ready for the annual chocolate hunt with the Easter Bunny Basket. It's round in shape with rabbit ears and a carry handle. You could also use it for decoration in the home and fill it with eggs for guests.
Personalised Easter Hamper Bucket - Bunny with Flowers, $22.95, Gifts and Keepsakes
Fill this with delicious treats and exciting toys to create a wonderful gift. This metal hamper bucket features a delightful bunny with flowers in her hair and it can be personalised with the name of your choice with vinyl lettering. A beautiful, personalised, and practical gift that can be enjoyed and used year after year.
Spot's Easter Bucket, $10, Target
Toddlers will love this basket-shaped board book for little hands that can be played with or read for twice the fun!
With lots of eggs to discover throughout, as well as a special patterned egg to find on each spread, this fun Easter story encourages early learning through counting, pattern and colour recognition.