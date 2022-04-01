Canvas Bunny Easter Baskets - Assorted Target

Crafted from a durable canvas fabric this adorable basket features a contrasting spot lining, sleeping bunny face and bunny ears carry handle.

Easter Plastic Bucket - Assorted Big W

Easter Plastic Bucket - Assorted, $2, Big W

Fill these buckets with Easter treats for friends and family or give them to the little ones to fill on their Easter egg hunts.

Egg Hunt Hamper with Bunny HardToFind

Egg Hunt Hamper with Bunny, $102, HardToFind

With this sweet Egg Hunt Hamper, this cute basket set has got you covered with the most scrumptious Easter eggs for your little one and a soft toy.

Easter plush bunny basket Target

The Easter Plush Bunny Basket is made from polyester and feels soft like a rabbit. It features an embroidered bunny face, plush ears and a fluffy tail on the back. It also has a carry handle and is perfect for your chocolate egg hunt.

Easter Bunny Basket - Assorted. Target

Get ready for the annual chocolate hunt with the Easter Bunny Basket. It's round in shape with rabbit ears and a carry handle. You could also use it for decoration in the home and fill it with eggs for guests.

Personalised Easter Hamper Bucket

Personalised Easter Hamper Bucket - Bunny with Flowers, $22.95, Gifts and Keepsakes

Fill this with delicious treats and exciting toys to create a wonderful gift. This metal hamper bucket features a delightful bunny with flowers in her hair and it can be personalised with the name of your choice with vinyl lettering. A beautiful, personalised, and practical gift that can be enjoyed and used year after year.

Spot's Easter Bucket Target

Toddlers will love this basket-shaped board book for little hands that can be played with or read for twice the fun!

With lots of eggs to discover throughout, as well as a special patterned egg to find on each spread, this fun Easter story encourages early learning through counting, pattern and colour recognition.