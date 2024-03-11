Melbourne:
Good Friday 29/3: A high of 22 degrees and a low of 14 degrees. Mostly cloudy.
Easter Saturday 30/3: A high of 23 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. Cloudy and sunny across the day.
Easter Sunday 31/3: A high of 25 degrees and a low of 15 degrees. Mostly cloudy.
Easter Monday 1/4: A high of 26 degrees and a low of 16 degrees. Mostly sunny.
Adelaide
Good Friday 29/3: A high of 22 degrees and a low of 13 degrees. Cloudiness increasing over the day.
Easter Saturday 30/3: A high of 26 degrees and a low of 16 degrees. Sunshine.
Easter Sunday 31/3: A high of 27 degrees and a low of 16 degrees. Partly sunny.
Easter Monday 1/4: A high of 27 degrees and a low of 15 degrees. Partly sunny.
Canberra
Good Friday 29/3: A high of 23 degrees and a low of 8 degrees. Partly sunny.
Easter Saturday 30/3: A high of 23 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. Partly sunny.
Easter Sunday 31/3: A high of 24 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. A mix of clouds and sunshine.
Easter Monday 1/4: A high of 24 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. A mix of clouds and sunshine.
Hobart
Good Friday 29/3: A high of 17 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. Cloudy.
Easter Saturday 30/3: A high of 20 degrees and a low of 11 degrees. Cloudy.
Easter Sunday 31/3: A high of 20 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. Partly sunny.
Easter Monday 1/4: A high of 21 degrees and a low of 12 degrees. Very Cloudy.
Perth
Good Friday 29/3: A high of 27 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. Partly sunny and less humid.
Easter Saturday 30/3: A high of 24 degrees and a low of 16 degrees. Passing morning shower.
Easter Sunday 31/3: A high of 24 degrees and a low of 14 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, then sunshine.
Easter Monday 1/4: A high of 23 degrees and a low of 14 degrees. Sunshine.
Darwin
Good Friday 29/3: A high of 35 degrees and a low of 25 degrees. Hot and turning cloudy as the day goes on.
Easter Saturday 30/3: A high of 35 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. Hot and sunny.
Easter Sunday 31/3: A high of 36 degrees and a low of 25 degrees. Hot and sunny.
Easter Monday 1/4: A high of 36 degrees and a low of 25 degrees. Hot and sunny.