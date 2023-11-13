Prince Frederik is learning that you’re never too old to get a stern telling off from your mum!

New Idea understands Queen Margrethe is furious that both her 55-year-old heir and her eldest grandson, Prince Christian, have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons – and last week tensions reached boiling point.

“Queen Margrethe does not want any drama surrounding the royal house if she can avoid it, but that’s exactly what she’s been getting this past year,” dishes our Danish insider.

“First with [youngest son] Joachim and his family being in a huge public conflict with the royals, and now Fred and Christian.”

WATCH NOW: The Danish royal family go for a run in the snow. Article continues after video.