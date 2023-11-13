Meanwhile, the Danish palace simply said: “We won’t say anything about untrue rumours or insinuations.”
Shortly before the story broke, Fred was also seen charming Spanish royal, Queen Letizia, during a state dinner in Denmark. Our insider says these rumours resurfacing, harking back to Fred’s flirty ways, is the last thing his 83-year-old mother needs.
“The Queen is very conservative. It would definitely stress her out,” says the source.
Not to mention the timing couldn’t be worse, with all this happening just a month before Christmas. With her family divided during last year’s holiday season, Margrethe had been looking forward to a drama-free festive period. Now that’s gone out the window.
On top of this, Margrethe is also dealing with articles about Fred’s eldest son Christian partying on a school night. The just-turned 18-year-old recently hit up trendy Copenhagen nightclub Hive with his mates on a Thursday evening.
According to local reports, he was escorted to a VIP table, where he partied until 2am!
A second source says Margrethe knows Christian is just a kid, but is still concerned “he’s going to throw away his future if he’s too tired to study”.
“Her greatest fear is he’s on a path to rebellion,” says the source.
“Margrethe doesn’t want Christian to be painted with the same brush his father was, especially not in this era of frugality.”
In his youth, Fred was labelled a ‘party prince’. With Mary, 51, by his side, he’s worked hard to rehabilitate his image.
